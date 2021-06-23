2021-06-23 16:11:18.213 Commission 'Impressed' with Record-Breaking Missouri Lottery Proceeds for Education

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commission 'Impressed' with Record-Breaking Missouri Lottery Proceeds for Education

The Missouri State Lottery Commission held its quarterly meeting today in Jefferson City, where the five-member board praised the Lottery for achieving its highest performing year on record. In FY21, Lottery sales topped $1.8 billion. In turn, those sales translated into $377 million in proceeds for education – making up approximately 3-4% of the state’s funding for public education.

A full $345 million in Lottery proceeds have already been transferred to the education fund this fiscal year, and another $32.7 million from FY21 sales will be transferred in early July.

“I marvel at what you’ve done and the experience you have. I marvel at the integrity of the organization financially,” Lance Mayfield, Commission chairman, stated. “When you stack all that up, it’s just so impressive.”

“We’re one of the strongest business partners the State of Missouri could have,” noted May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, who has seen annual Lottery proceeds to education increase by approximately $90 million over the last 12 years.

Reardon also noted that more than $1.2 billion was paid out to Lottery winners as prizes in FY21, and Missouri businesses earned $103.1 million selling Lottery products.

In addition, the Commission received updates about upcoming Lottery games and promotions, as well as strategic plan goals to optimize sales across retailers.

The Missouri State Lottery Commission will next meet in September.

 

