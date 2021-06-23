Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New ABA Data Shows Stark Contrast in Bar Pass Rates Among Racial Groups

White law graduates who took the bar for the first time in 2020 had a pass rate that was 22% higher than Black first-time takers, and 12% higher than Hispanic first-time takers. New data from the American Bar Association highlights the stark difference in bar exam results among racial groups, and is likely to add fuel to the ongoing debate about the disparate racial impact of the attorney licensing exam and what it will take to diversify the legal profession.

