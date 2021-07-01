Barcoding, Inc. Announces Partnership with Advantix

Partnership will focus on improving the efficiency of billing and managing cellular data connectivity for enterprise organizations

FRISCO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity, announces today a new partnership with Advantix, a leader in managed mobility services (MMS) and telecom expense management (TEM).

With this partnership, Barcoding will help enterprise organizations have one source for all their mobile deployment and support requirements. Following a consistent delivery framework process, Barcoding will leverage Advantix’s MMS and TEM solutions as part of their GoLive Services™ and StayLive Services™ suites.

Barcoding’s partnership with Advantix will positively impact all enterprise implementations throughout North American (U.S. & Canada).

With this new partnership, Barcoding’s mobile deployment and support teams will be able to handle all connectivity requirements efficiently and comprehensively. Barcoding and Advantix will deploy mobile devices using Advantix’s SmartSIM and will handle all administrative tasks related to telecom expense management.

“This partnership brings together two leaders in enterprise mobility to deliver solutions that will help organizations across North America be more efficient, productive, and profitable,” said Nathan Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Advantix. “Barcoding is an innovative company with a phenomenal team. We are thrilled to be working with them and look forward to a long-lasting collaboration.”

“By partnering with Advantix, we are able to streamline enterprise mobile deployments and support for our customers. One of the largest benefits to our customers is having one consolidated partner for all managed mobility services including telecom expense management. Managing telecom billing is often a huge headache – now we can take that pain off our customers’ plates,” said Shane Snyder, president, Barcoding, Inc.

For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

About Advantix®

Advantix, a leading provider of technology expense management and wireless connectivity solutions, leverages its expense management software, carrier APIs, 24×7 helpdesk, and end-to-end professional services expertise to integrate, connect and manage any device and network for midsize and enterprise business customers. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com.