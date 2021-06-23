Westbound M-80 detoured in Kincheloe today

Contact:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

June 23, 2021 -- A detour for westbound M-80 is planned for utility work starting today.

Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews will be performing water main repairs, requiring the closure of westbound M-80 at Meehan Street in Kincheloe, Chippewa County. Westbound traffic will be detoured on Meehan Street to Curtis Street, then Water Tower Drive to Kincheloe Street and back to M-80. Eastbound traffic will remain on M-80.

The closure will go into effect later today, June 23. The detour is expected to be lifted by Thursday, June 24.