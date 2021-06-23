Westbound M-80 detoured in Kincheloe today

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation
June 23, 2021 -- A detour for westbound M-80 is planned for utility work starting today.
Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews will be performing water main repairs, requiring the closure of westbound M-80 at Meehan Street in Kincheloe, Chippewa County. Westbound traffic will be detoured on Meehan Street to Curtis Street, then Water Tower Drive to Kincheloe Street and back to M-80. Eastbound traffic will remain on M-80.
The closure will go into effect later today, June 23. The detour is expected to be lifted by Thursday, June 24.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.