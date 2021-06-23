REPRESENTATIVE CANDY NOBLE TO BEGIN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

LUCAS- State Representative Candy Noble is accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program, an educational scholarship opportunity for deserving Texas students aspiring to serve through military service.

"I am honored to be able to nominate a deserving leader from our community and Texas House District 89," stated Representative Noble. "The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program encourages our next generation of Texans to meet their goals of servant leadership through military service."

The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP), created in 2009 by the 81st Legislature, was designed to financially assist post-secondary students by encouraging them to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, Texas State Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States. Each year, the Governor of Texas and Lieutenant Governor may appoint up to two students and each State Representative and Senator may appoint one student.

In order to be considered for a TASSP award, a student enrolling in higher education directly from high school must meet two of the following four academic criteria at the time of application: 1. Be on track to graduate, or has graduated high school and complete the curriculum requirements of the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan, or the International Baccalaureate Program (IB); 2. Have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale; 3. Achieve a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23); 4. Be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class.

In addition to the eligibility criteria, a student must enter into an agreement requiring a four-year commitment as a member of the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, Texas State Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine, or a commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States. If you meet the criteria and wish to apply to be nominated for the scholarship, please submit the following to my office: a cover letter explaining why you should receive the nomination, a 300-word essay entitled "What Military Service Means to Me", your resume and two recommendation letters. Your application must be received by July 30, 2021.

Please email your application packet to Candy.Noble@House.Texas.Gov with the subject line TASSP Application.

