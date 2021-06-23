Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,747 in the last 365 days.

REPRESENTATIVE CANDY NOBLE TO BEGIN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

member image

REPRESENTATIVE CANDY NOBLE TO BEGIN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM  print page

by: Rep. Noble, Candy
06/23/2021

LUCAS- State Representative Candy Noble is accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program, an educational scholarship opportunity for deserving Texas students aspiring to serve through military service.

"I am honored to be able to nominate a deserving leader from our community and Texas House District 89," stated Representative Noble. "The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program encourages our next generation of Texans to meet their goals of servant leadership through military service."

The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP), created in 2009 by the 81st Legislature, was designed to financially assist post-secondary students by encouraging them to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, Texas State Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States. Each year, the Governor of Texas and Lieutenant Governor may appoint up to two students and each State Representative and Senator may appoint one student.

In order to be considered for a TASSP award, a student enrolling in higher education directly from high school must meet two of the following four academic criteria at the time of application: 1. Be on track to graduate, or has graduated high school and complete the curriculum requirements of the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan, or the International Baccalaureate Program (IB); 2. Have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale; 3. Achieve a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23); 4. Be ranked in the top one-third of the prospective high school graduating class.

In addition to the eligibility criteria, a student must enter into an agreement requiring a four-year commitment as a member of the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, Texas State Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marine, or a commissioned officer in any branch of the armed services of the United States. If you meet the criteria and wish to apply to be nominated for the scholarship, please submit the following to my office: a cover letter explaining why you should receive the nomination, a 300-word essay entitled "What Military Service Means to Me", your resume and two recommendation letters. Your application must be received by July 30, 2021.

Please email your application packet to Candy.Noble@House.Texas.Gov with the subject line TASSP Application.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.414

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0186

206 North Murphy Road

Murphy, Texas 75094

(972) 423-6542

You just read:

REPRESENTATIVE CANDY NOBLE TO BEGIN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.