VSP Williston press release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A102307

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Di Genova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2021 @ 0635 hours

STREET: I89 southbound mile marker 102/65

TOWN: Milton

WEATHER: Clear/sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Griffin Lestage

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Lambert

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 23, 2021 at approximately 0635 hours Troopers from VSP Williston were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I89 southbound at mile marker 102/64.

Troopers responded to the scene and observed two vehicles at a position of uncontrolled rest blocking a portion of both lanes. Operator#1 was identified as Griffin Lestage of Fairfax, VT. Operator#2 was identified as, Richard Lambert of Richford, VT.

Both operators were transferred to UVM Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to witness statements, Troopers were able to determine that Lestage and Lambert were in a road rage for several miles before the crash. It was discovered while both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed in the passing lane, operator#1 contacted Operator#2’s rear bumper causing both vehicles to lose control and collide with the rock ledges.

Vermont State Police and Milton Fire were able to open a small portion of the roadway allowing traffic through while both vehicles were removed.

Due to both operator’s erratic behavior, each operator was issued a VCVC for Unreasonable and imprudent speed, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1081(a).

Lesage was also issued a VCVC for Following too closely, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1039.

This crash is still under investigation.

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov