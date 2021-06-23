VSP Williston press release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A102307
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2021 @ 0635 hours
STREET: I89 southbound mile marker 102/65
TOWN: Milton
WEATHER: Clear/sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Griffin Lestage
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richard Lambert
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On June 23, 2021 at approximately 0635 hours Troopers from VSP Williston were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I89 southbound at mile marker 102/64.
Troopers responded to the scene and observed two vehicles at a position of uncontrolled rest blocking a portion of both lanes. Operator#1 was identified as Griffin Lestage of Fairfax, VT. Operator#2 was identified as, Richard Lambert of Richford, VT.
Both operators were transferred to UVM Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Due to witness statements, Troopers were able to determine that Lestage and Lambert were in a road rage for several miles before the crash. It was discovered while both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed in the passing lane, operator#1 contacted Operator#2’s rear bumper causing both vehicles to lose control and collide with the rock ledges.
Vermont State Police and Milton Fire were able to open a small portion of the roadway allowing traffic through while both vehicles were removed.
Due to both operator’s erratic behavior, each operator was issued a VCVC for Unreasonable and imprudent speed, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1081(a).
Lesage was also issued a VCVC for Following too closely, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A Section 1039.
This crash is still under investigation.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov