Royalton Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201961
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06-23-21 1425 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2232 Route 14 North Randolph
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Agg Disorderly Conduct, Assault
ACCUSED: Daniel Skrill
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
VICTIM: Daniel Coon
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The members of the Vermont State Police responded to 2232
Route 14 North in the Town of Randolph, Orange County for a report of the
defendant Daniel Skrill pointing a firearm and his neighbor. Skrill was
arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and
released on conditions to appear in Orange Superior Court on 06-24-21 at 12:30
PM to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06-24-21/ 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Mark Harvey
Vermont State Police – Royalton
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(802)234-9933 (Office)
(802) 234-6520 (Fax)
Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov