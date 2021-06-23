Royalton Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B201961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06-23-21 1425 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2232 Route 14 North Randolph

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Agg Disorderly Conduct, Assault

ACCUSED: Daniel Skrill

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

VICTIM: Daniel Coon

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The members of the Vermont State Police responded to 2232

Route 14 North in the Town of Randolph, Orange County for a report of the

defendant Daniel Skrill pointing a firearm and his neighbor. Skrill was

arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and

released on conditions to appear in Orange Superior Court on 06-24-21 at 12:30

PM to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-24-21/ 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE Not available

