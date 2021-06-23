Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,747 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Mark Harvey                           

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06-23-21  1425 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2232 Route 14 North Randolph

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Agg Disorderly Conduct, Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Daniel Skrill                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Daniel Coon

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  The members of the Vermont State Police responded to 2232

Route 14 North in the Town of Randolph, Orange County for a report of the

defendant Daniel Skrill pointing a firearm and his neighbor.  Skrill was

arrested and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed and

released on conditions to appear in Orange Superior Court on 06-24-21 at 12:30

PM to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  06-24-21/ 12:30 PM          

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  NO   

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE Not available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton  

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.