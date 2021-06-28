Anna B: Specializing In Re-Coding Of The Mind
Anna Berger aims to teach you how to use the power of your subconscious mind to increase energy, efficiency, and interpersonal communications..
If you had high standards growing up and were rewarded for being smart, but picked up coding saying, “I’m not good enough,” your subconscious mind will forever be sabotaging your success.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA , June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Transformative Coach by profession, Anna Berger aims to teach you how to effectively use the power of your own subconscious mind to increase energy, efficiency, interpersonal communications, and personal fulfilment.
An International best-selling author of Escape Your Matrix: How to Master the Game of Life, Berger has set herself a goal of re-coding 10 000 minds by the end of 2021.
Berger’s work is fascinating and will play a pioneering role in influencing research regarding human interaction and behaviour in the future. Her research has found that the average person’s personality is strongly influenced by the formative years of childhood.
“95% of what we do is driven by the code in the subconscious mind. The craziest thing is that most of it got there in the first seven years of life. The subconscious mind does 95% of everything you do, from how you react to things to the types of relationships you are in. Your subconscious mind was taking screenshots of everything happening in the first seven years of your life and it’s replicating it. It created your character and is creating a blueprint for how you live your life,” said Berger, speaking on the Billionaires in Boxers Global Podcast with Phil Pelucha.
Berger has always been passionate about emotional intelligence, and her unique life experiences have influenced her knowledge. Based in Melbourne, Australia, she has previously been involved in real estate and construction and boasts the rare distinction of being a millionaire who once lost most of her funds only to rebuild it again through mind recoding.
The roller-coaster ride of emotions experienced helped her master the art of understanding the subconscious mind.
“The subconscious mind has been designed to protect you. If you utilize your subconscious mind properly, you almost become superhuman. The problem is that from day one, subconscious assumed everything was perfection, hence it built a program based on a false premise” she said.
While the mind can often behave and act in complex ways as it is, after all, a super-powerful computer, Berger believes that it is not complicated once you fully understand and learn about it.
“It sounds difficult but is not as complex as computer coding. The subconscious mind makes a lot of sense. It loves to send you on a knowledge chase. If you had high standards growing up and were rewarded for being smart but picked up coding saying, “I’m not good enough,” your subconscious mind will send you on a goose chase of learning more stuff, forever sabotaging your success” she said.
Berger works with a lot of over-achievers and a range of different clients who are driven individuals. She usually gets called in when people struggle to cope psychologically but want to reach the next level in life or career-wise.
“If someone has had a relationship breakdown, I usually ask them if they would make the same mistakes if they entered a new relationship. That is actually what happens. It’s based on a blueprint that people have for their life, and they don’t even realize it. If you are trying new things and experience burnout or self-sabotage, it is the subconscious’s way of protecting you. This is not necessary for a person in a specific field, but is for anyone that wants to live life free and get to the next level,” said Berger.
Berger offers programmes ranging from basic, which take five days, to more intense deep dive ones taking five weeks, to a very advanced 5-month mastermind, which may only suit those prepared to put effort into re-coding their mind.
“If anyone thinks that there is something that resonates with them, they should do the five-day challenge. It will open your eyes to what’s possible and give you a lot of reflection,” she said.
