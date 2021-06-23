SCDSS Announces New Orangeburg County Director

SCDSS Announces New Orangeburg County Director

The Department of Social Services would like to announce that Charlene Nimmons has been named the Orangeburg County DSS Director. Ms. Nimmons has been employed with DSS since 1995, starting at the Bamberg County DSS where she gained coaching, teaching experiences and became an advocate to the community. She later went on to serve as the Director at the Calhoun County DSS office, where she also currently serves as the Interim Director until that role can be filled.

“My passion has always been about respect for others and building morale in the office, where today’s challenges won’t interfere with tomorrow’s successes. I will continue to strive to ensure that the needs of our children, families, and vulnerable adults are met,” said Nimmons.

For more information on DSS services available for Orangeburg County residents, please visit the SCDSS website here.

