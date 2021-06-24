Comedian Lori Hamilton’s film Project Spudway was selected as a finalist in the Riverside International Film Festival

Lori Hamilton's flim Project Spudway recognized Lori Hamilton

The Potato Family’s comedic take on social acceptance resonates with audiences

I am so grateful to be able to produce creative work that resonates with people.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton’s film, Project Spudway, was selected as a Jury Finalist for Best Animation in the 19th annual Riverside International Film Festival in California. The short comedic film has now been featured in several festivals this year including the theSpaceUK online, the California International Shorts Festival, and The Best Shorts Competition where it won an Award of Recognition.Project Spudway is a continuation of Hamilton's short film project, Potato Family, with illustrator and animator Montana Hall. It features lessons from Project Runway told through the eyes of animated potatoes. You’ll see the first episode featuring fashion guru Christian Siriano’s explanation of why we should design for all body types, not just the skinny French fry. Yams and hashbrowns add color and flavor to the spud-tactic design show, complete with outtakes! TheLoriHamilton.comHamilton enjoys using her diverse skill set as an actress, producer, and comic to create works that share her own unique perspective on the world. “I am so grateful to be able to bring positive, happy messages to the world,” Hamilton said.Press Reviews“Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterization of other roles is very funny.”-North West End UK“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”- Atlanta Press“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”- Go Go Magazine, DenverAbout Lori…Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she wenton to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 54 awards for creative and writing excellence,including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com. About the competition…The Riverside International Film Festival is a festival held in Southern California that features a selection of contemporary, international, and independent films. It is an annual festival started in 2002 that is currently in its 19th. RIFF “seeks diverse and challenging films of social upheaval, human conflict, and the boldness of the human spirit.”

