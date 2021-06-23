Meeting Notice: Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture to Meet June 30

June 23, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Intergovernmental Commission on Agriculture will meet on Wednesday, June 30, from 1-2:30 p.m. in the downstairs conference room at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), 50 Harry S Truman Parkway, Annapolis. There will also be a teleconference option available for those who are unable to attend in person.

For more information on the agenda and call-in information, please contact Cassie Shirk at cassie.shirk@maryland.gov or 410-841-5886.

