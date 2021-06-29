TraceGains AI Maps Supplier and Ingredient Risk to Customers’ Supply Chain
TraceGains launches new AI-powered functionality, mapping a customer’s supply chain directly to horizon scanning, issues, and alerts.
No longer will companies have to repeatedly waste valuable time scouring the internet for reporting sources or manually reading through lengthy emails in search of only the items that affect them.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in compliance, quality, and innovation software for food, beverage, and supplements companies, is the first to market with new AI-powered functionality, mapping a customer’s supply chain directly to horizon scanning, issues, and alerts.
This enhancement is a vital new feature of Smart Alerts, TraceGains’ automated, multi-sourced system for reporting threats and regulatory risks in the food, beverage, and dietary supplements industries.
Smart Alerts operates on real-time notices gathered from hundreds of sources worldwide and matches them to ingredients in TraceGains’ proprietary ingredient taxonomy and supplier database. Integrating seamlessly with other TraceGains products, Smart Alerts continuously monitors and manages supply chain risk in a single networked platform.
TraceGains’ smart matching capability automatically pairs real-time incidents to items and suppliers in a customer’s supply chain, allowing manufacturers to receive important health and compliance alerts as they happen instantly.
“No longer will companies have to repeatedly waste valuable time scouring the internet for reporting sources or manually reading through lengthy emails or newsletters in search of only the items that affect them,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki says. “With Smart Alerts from TraceGains, new and emerging threats, refusals, incidents, alerts, recalls, and more are identified in real-time and mapped to your suppliers and ingredients using our groundbreaking AI capabilities.”
Mitigating supplier and item risk is a critical step of supply chain management and helps eliminate the time and effort companies spend searching for risk-related events by automatically notifying users as they happen.
About TraceGains
Founded in 2008, TraceGains connects people and information so teams can work smarter. As a global technology company, we provide networked innovation and compliance solutions to consumer brands that want to reduce supply chain risk, speed up business processes, and take control of their data. On average, companies find 80% of their suppliers already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate instantly.
