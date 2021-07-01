Silicon Valley Institute Announces Update to Bay Area Hair Transplant Reviews Page
Silicon Valley Hair Institute, serving the San Francisco Bay Area, is proud to announce an update to its hair transplant reviews page.
It is a pleasure to see new, positive posts on hair loss restoration options.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class Bay Area hair transplantation clinic at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce an update to its review page listing Google, Yelp, and Facebook. Bay Area locals share hair transplant experiences about a top hair loss clinic located in Foster City, California.
"It is a pleasure to see new, positive posts on hair loss restoration options," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "They work hard to ensure each patient is given individual attention. Receiving top reviews from our patients makes us very proud."
Individuals can find the updated "hair transplant reviews" page for Silicon Valley Hair Institute at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/reviews/. The clinic site lists three popular social media review pages. Recent reviews for the hair loss clinic have reached twenty on Google and twenty-five on Yelp. Five recommendations are listed on the Facebook page. Bay Area residents ready to learn about the benefits of hair transplantation treatments can review the topic-specific information page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/hair-transplant/. Hair loss treatments can include robotic hair transplant surgery or various therapies and protocols to help regain a thick head of hair. Persons who want to go the next level and explore cosmetic dermatology options can visit the sister site at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
FIVE-STAR HAIR TRANSPLANT REVIEWS 'GET THE WORD OUT’ TO BAY AREA RESIDENTS
Here is the background on this release. Social media sites continue to be a community resource for finding top-notch businesses in the Bay Area. Many residents can rely on online posts to find services ranging from an A-1 pizza restaurant to the best hair restoration surgeons. For these reasons, Silicon Valley Hair Institute has announced updates to the clinic's hair transplant reviews page. New five-star reviews are listed on Google and Yelp. Patients share stories about excellent support for FUE/FUT Robotic surgery, pain management, and post-op care. Comments include stories about professional and supportive clinic staff ready to help with hair loss concerns. Men and women ready to address thinning hair can begin by researching a list of top hair transplant reviews in the Bay Area.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
