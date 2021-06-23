Spark Your Life and Find Hope Again After Loss
Customized Spark of Life Virtual Retreats and Workshops Offer Grace and Tools to Help Deal With Loss
Spark of Life’s heartbeat is to walk beside those who are grieving. We do this by offering many services - to help those at any phase of their loss journey”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grief comes in all shapes, sizes, and forms. Alone, an estimated 2.5 million people lose their lives each year, leaving behind an average of 4-5 grieving survivors in its wake. But loss is not limited to death. In fact, grief experts estimate that there are over 40 different types of major losses – such as divorce, illness, job loss, having a child battling drug addiction, to name just a few.
— David Mathews, Spark of Life co-creator
Grief and loss will touch all of us at some point. Knowing how to find hope through that loss is what Spark of Life, a grief recovery organization, is all about. Created by David and Debbie Mathews in 2009, after the loss of their grandson, this organization was built to offer hope to those grieving, giving them tools and support to help them ‘live forward’ with their pain.
“Spark of Life’s heartbeat is to walk beside those who are grieving. We do this by offering many services -- retreats, workshops, online courses, coaching with certified grief specialists -- to help those at any phase of their loss journey," says David Mathews, Spark of Life co-creator. “It is such an honor to work with those grieving, as we experience these individuals having hope, joy and purpose once again. Our mission is to help anyone experiencing loss to discover there is hope for the future, and that they can ‘Live Forward’, as opposed to simply ‘existing forward.’ There is a huge difference between the two.”
As of May 2021, Spark of Life has helped more than 10,000 participants to ‘live forward’ through over 100 four-day retreats with over 1,550 attendees. Retreats are offered globally, with participants ranging from 46 states, Nigeria, Canada, Australia, England, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Spark of Life also has conducted over 70 Grief Recovery Workshops across the nation with businesses and faith-based organizations, with more than 7,000 in attendance.
Grief that follows those who have experienced devastating loss obviously can be tumultuous and overwhelming. At Spark of Life, those who have experienced devastating losses can and do ‘live forward’ to find hope, meaning and even joy once again. Through personalized support, evidence-based solutions, and a culture of acceptance, Spark of Life helps people find meaning and hope once again.
Spark is now offering a virtual retreat scheduled for June 10-13. Past participants of this online retreat have called their experience ‘life changing.”
“The Life-Changing Spark of Life Retreat” is open to anyone 18 and older who has experienced any kind of loss, who is at any point in their grief journey. These retreats explore personal grief, the possibility of recovery and practical tools to enable those grieving to find a new pathway for hope to ‘Live Forward’ for the future. Attendees will learn all elements of grief and be offered the chance to rebuild a rich, fulfilling and meaningful life once again.
Spark of life is a 501(c) 3 non-profit Grief Recovery organization that offers Grief Recovery programs for anyone experiencing grief. These include in-person and online 4-day retreats, grief coaching, grief recovery courses and grief workshops.
Founded by wife and husband Debbie and David Mathews in 2009, the Spark of Life team works with individuals, businesses, funeral homes and faith-based organizations with a focus on one simple mission: to give hope to those devastated by loss, that though life can never be the same after loss, life can be rich, fulfilling, and even full of joy again.
