aDolus Welcomes Mark Weatherford to Board
Cybersecurity veteran tapped to accelerate growth of ICS supply chain security leader
The software supply chain is the next frontier of cybersecurity ... aDolus has been a leader in tackling this problem.”NANAIMO, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Mark Weatherford to its Board of Directors.
— Mark Weatherford
In his board position, Weatherford will provide strategic guidance to aDolus, shaping the company’s initiatives to partner with key industrial control system (ICS) vendors. Weatherford’s broad network of cybersecurity professionals in both the private and public sectors will be a valuable resource for expanding the aDolus user ecosystem. In the wake of high-profile threats to the software supply chain, such as the SolarWinds attack in December, Weatherford will also advise the company on the most impactful strategies to help safeguard trust between developers and operators of critical systems and prevent attacks seeking to exploit that trust.
“We’re excited for Mark to join our board and lend his insight,” said Eric Byres, CTO and Founder of aDolus. “His global thought leadership on cybersecurity and his vast experience bring a sophisticated appreciation of the complexities of securing software supply chains. In this era of unprecedented cyberthreats to our critical systems and infrastructure, Mark’s leadership will help us best execute our company goal ⸺ to make the world a safer place.”
aDolus provides a platform for brokering security information regarding ICS and IoT software and firmware. FACT aggregates information on the software created by manufacturers of intelligent devices used in regulated and critical industries. It then issues a trustworthiness score for software. It also provides advanced analysis tools and the ability to create a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), a document required by federal agencies by the May 2021 Executive Order.
“The software supply chain is the next frontier of cybersecurity. Attackers have figured out there is a great return on investment on these kinds of attacks and they are becoming front page news,” said Weatherford. “aDolus has been a leader in tackling this problem. They have a head start on the technology ICS vendors need to make sure the components they use, and the products they ship, are safe.”
Weatherford has held multiple high-level cybersecurity positions, including Vice President and Chief Security Officer at the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC); the Department of Homeland Security’s first Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity under the Obama Administration; California’s first Chief Information Security Officer; and the first CISO for the state of Colorado. In the private sector, Mark has held executive level cybersecurity roles including Global Information Security Strategist at Booking Holdings, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist at vArmour, and a Principal at The Chertoff Group.
About aDolus Technology Inc.
aDolus provides an ecosystem called FACT (Framework for Analysis and Coordinated Trust) for brokering information about IoT and Industrial IoT software. FACT helps facilities determine if updates are safe to install on mission-critical devices. FACT aggregates information from vendors, asset owners, system integrators, consultants, and security researchers and applies decades of security expertise to build a “FACT score” of trustworthiness. Much like a credit score, FACT makes it quick and easy to make installation decisions, enforce policies, and ensure governance of security processes via an audit trail. Visit us at www.adolus.com.
Norma Dowler
aDolus Technology Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn