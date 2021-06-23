Offender Hardy Absconds from ELC Location

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Buncombe County. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Ricky Hardy (#0166807) is a 61-year-old Black male who stands 6’3” tall and weighs 255 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes. He has a surgical scar on his left ankle and a scar on his face. Hardy was serving active sentences for Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He had a projected release date of Sept. 19, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.