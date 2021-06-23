» News » 2021 » Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site hosts conceptual...

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site hosts conceptual development meeting July 8

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, June 23, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site’s second conceptual development planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021. For those unable to attend in person, planning information will be shared on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page: facebook.com/mostateparks.

As the long-range plan for the park is updated, the public is encouraged to come learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future park use and development.

For more information on conceptual development planning, visit mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process. A 30-day comment period will begin on July 8, with a survey available online at mostateparks.com/page/90071/conceptual-development-plans.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to discuss the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site is located at 312 Dawson Road in New Madrid. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-748-5340.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

