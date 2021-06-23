Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane closures planned for FM 179 project

LUBBOCK –Starting Thursday, June 24, TxDOT will close various lanes along the FM 179 project limits on FM 179 and at the SH 114/19th Street intersection. The closures will allow crews to safely place the final road surface. The operation is anticipated to take about a week to complete; weather permitting.

During this work, the FM 179/19th Street intersection will be temporarily converted into a four-way stop and drivers should anticipate a one-day closure of FM 179, north of 19th Street, with traffic detoured around the work area on Alcove and Research Boulevards.

The work has been part of an ongoing project to convert FM 179 into a five-lane roadway and make drainage improvements.

Motorists should plan for traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews are working near traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

  • Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
  • Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
  • Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone. 

