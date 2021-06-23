FLCCC Applauds the Latest Research Concluding That Ivermectin Leads to a Massive Reduction in Death Rates in COVID-19
The American Journal of Therapeutics has published a systematic review and meta-analysis of ivermectin to inform clinical guidelines
Using the highest quality methods for scientific review, the group of guideline experts examined 24 randomized controlled trials involving 3406 participants
This new research will make history as it provides more than sufficient evidence for the power of ivermectin to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of highly published, world-renowned critical care physicians and scholars, heralded the latest research from a group of leading experts based in the United Kingdom. The study, published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, used the highest scientific standards to evaluate the efficacy of ivermectin and found that “large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible with the use of ivermectin.”
— Dr. Pierre Kory, President, FLCCC Alliance
In conducting their extensive review of the evidence on ivermectin, the researchers applied the Cochrane Library standard for a systematic review. This standard is considered the highest quality medication review protocol in the world. Researchers included Drs. Andrew Bryant, Tess Lawrie, Edmund Fordham, Therese Dowswell, Scott Mitchell, Sarah Hill and Today Tham.
“As medical authorities continue to fail in developing an early treatment option for COVID-19, this new research will make history as it provides more than sufficient evidence for the power of ivermectin to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “COVID-19 is now proven once again as a treatable disease outside the hospital. Continuing to ignore this evidence the way WHO, NIH, and other health institutes have is to ignore science and is prolonging the suffering and death of this pandemic.”
“This research proves what we have seen every day in our offices and hospitals. When ivermectin is used, our patients heal from this terrible disease,” said Paul E. Marik, M.D., FCCM, FCCP, founding member of the FLCCC and Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School. “If the governments and the WHO wants to see more evidence, here it is. This is more than enough to show that ivermectin should be the standard of care for COVID-19.”
The paper published in the American Journal of Therapeutics is found HERE.
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
