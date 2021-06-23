Noble House CEO Peter Belbita accepted into Forbes Council

DARIEN, CT, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Belbita, the founder and CEO of Noble House Media, has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners and executives of successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Belbita was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. The criteria for acceptance includes a record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Peter into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the council, Belbita will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. Belbita will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in private forums. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published question-and-answer panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Belbita will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join the Forbes Council and collaborate with other marketing and public relations professionals from so many high-level companies,’’ Belbita said. “The experience should help me move my own business forward in positive and creative ways.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

