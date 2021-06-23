New ‘Darien Place’ to be ready for tenants, renters soon.

It won’t be long before retail tenants and second-floor renters start occupying space in the latest incarnation of the historic Darien Playhouse.

We’re excited to complete construction and let our retail tenants start building out their spaces. Darien Place is going to create a connection with the other businesses at that end of the Post Road.”
— Joe Vaccaro
DARIEN, CT, USA, June 23, 2021 -- It won't be long before retail tenants and second-floor renters start occupying space in the latest incarnation of the historic Darien Playhouse.

Joe Vaccaro, a partner at V20 Group, says the new Darien Place is on schedule to be ready for inspections from the town in late June, and if all goes according to plan, V20 could start handing out keys to retail tenants early in July.

We’re excited to complete construction and let our retail tenants start building out their spaces,’’ said Vaccaro, who has managed the Darien Place renovation alongside his father, Jon. “We think Darien Place is going to create a connection with the other businesses at that end of the Post Road that didn’t exist before.”

Joe Vaccaro said a part of that “connection” is the installation of red brick pavers to form the walkways and common areas on the north side and at the back of the century-old structure. Vaccaro said the pavers were used to match the walkways of the adjacent properties and added to the “charm” of the area.

Vaccaro said reconfiguring the parking lot to create dedicated parking for the building’s residential tenants, relocating where trash and recycling will be stored and collected, and adding landscaping to provide some green barriers will add to the overall improvement of the area.

