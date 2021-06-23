Trauma Specialist Dr. Kathleen carterMartinez Brings #LivedExp/Trauma Experts to Suicide Prevention Series
The Crisis of Suicide: Living in the Aftermath of Trauma, Fractured Spirits & What If?
What if I said that there is a place where you belong and where you will never hear the question ‘did this happen to you’? Why? Because we know that the answer does not matter.”TAUNTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crises of Suicide is a “complex ball of wax” that has yet to be completely understood. The one common thread that is consistent with respect to understanding suicide attempts, murder-suicide, and the loss of life by suicide, is that of trauma. How can we hope to understand those who struggle to live and survive in a life that is deeply embedded in the Crisis of Suicide if we do not recognize “trauma” as an essential element in this experience? How can we hope to understand what it means to be a family member who has become the “First Responder in Residence” to provide care, intervention, and support for a loved one who struggles if we do not understand that the impact of trauma is on everyone in the family?
— Dr. Kathleen carterMartinez
In this eighth and final episode of an 8-part virtual series that focused on “The Complexity of Murder-Suicide,” Dr, KC brings three people with lived experience expertise in trauma to the livestream roundtable. The first two are Eric Kussin, founder of #Same Here – the Global Mental Health Movement https://samehereglobal.org/, and Stephanie Willard, a murder-suicide survivor and nationally recognized speaker, both of whom have been part of this series with their own Livestream and webinar respectively. The third trauma expert is Cheryl Mlcoch, MS, LPC and founder of the Wounded Healers Evolution https://www.whevolution.com/, is nationally recognized for her activism and advocacy for the voices of the lived experience community within suicidology. Her gifted storytelling from the perspective of being an attempt survivor, loss survivor, impacted family member, and clinician resonates across the field of suicide prevention and beyond. Together, this quartet of voices will share their experiences with trauma and where they are today.
Link to Fractured Spirits Livestream: June 24, June 24th 7:00 pm EDT/4:00 pm PT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLLKIF1zvu8
Dr. KC’s third livestream follows the path of What If? Fractured Spirits. “What if I said to you that ‘you are not alone? That there are ‘others’ just like you? What if I said that there is a place where you belong and where you will never hear the question ‘did this happen to you’? Why? Because we know that the answer does not matter. Why is this? Because the Trauma of Suicide is more than an act, a behavior, or a final destination. The complexities of the Crisis of Suicide are a way of life.”
Dr. Kathleen carterMartinez, D.A.A.E.T.S., CRT, CSA is a Compassionate Mindful Life Recovery Practitioner, a trained trauma specialist, crises of suicide specialist and clinical psychotherapist with 25 plus years’ experience in hospitals, psychiatric emergency service, emergency departments and behavioral health systems. She is the NY State A Voice at the Table/Impacted Family & Friends Director. As a content expert in compassionate suicide awareness, she advocates for lifelong recovery from personal traumatic events for those who struggle to live in the challenging realm of consistent suicidal thinking. She advocates for impacted family members who serve in the role of the “First Responder in Residence” who provide intervention and support for their loved ones who live within the crises of suicide. Dr. carterMartinez is a Diplomate with the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress. She holds a Doctoral Degree (Ed.D.) from Nova Southeastern University in Healthcare. A master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Clinical Psychology. A bachelor’s degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Forensic Psychology as well as an associate degree in Law Enforcement where upon post-graduation she was the first woman on a 95-man private industrial police department. She is a member of the Impacted Family & Friends Division of the American Association of Suicidology (AAS).
The United States is still reeling from the trauma of mass shootings. Within that violence were a number of murder-suicides that left too many voices still unheard, too many stories still untold, and too many families buried under neighborhood, community and national prejudice,
discrimination and judgement. Suicide prevention is everyone’s business. We must bring this public health topic out of the whispering shadows of discrimination and prejudice (aka stigma) into the light to save lives. To achieve that goal, we need more people willing to step up and join the conversation.
To access Dr. carterMartinez’s livestream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xevi7tp0VtM
Or contact: director@avoiceatthetable.org for the links (YouTube and Facebook).
For more details on the additional webinars and livestreams:
http://www.avoiceatthetable.org/tapestryofvoices.html
“The Complexity of Murder-Suicide – A Tapestry of Voices” is a production of A Voice at the Table, a grassroots movement for families impacted by the suicidal experiences of loved ones.
Producers are Annemarie Matulis and Tracey Medeiros.
For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information.
About A Voice at the Table: A Voice at the Table http://www.avoiceatthetable.org/index.html was founded in 2014 as a companion to the documentary, A Voice at the Table https://vimeo.com/92330799 - A call to action to bring the lived experience voices of suicide attempt survivors to all tables within suicide prevention, intervention and postvention. As a grassroots movement, it has since expanded and become the national "home base" forum for the family & friends emotionally impacted & traumatized by the suicidal experiences of loved ones. A movement: a group of people working together to advance their shared ideas. A forum: a place, meeting or medium where ideas and views on a particular concern can be exchanged, in this case, nationally and internationally. For more information: director@avoiceatthetable.org
