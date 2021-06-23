Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 23

The United States Supreme Court has issued four news opinions.

In Lange v. California, the court held that under the Fourth Amendment, pursuit of a fleeing misdemeanor suspect does not always or categorically qualify as an exigent circumstance justifying a warrantless entry into a home.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-18_cb7d.pdf

In Collins v. Yellen, the court held that, because the Federal Housing Finance Agency did not exceed its authority under the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 as a conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the anti-injunction provisions of the Recovery Act bar the statutory claim brought by shareholders of those entities.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-422_k537.pdf

In Mahanoy Area School Dist. v. B. L., the court held that the school district’s decision to suspend student B. L. from the cheerleading team for posting to social media (outside of school hours and away from the school’s campus) vulgar language and gestures critical of the school violates the First Amendment.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-255_g3bi.pdf

In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the court held that a California regulation granting labor organizations a “right to take access” to an agricultural employer’s property to solicit support for unionization constitutes a per se physical taking.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-107_ihdj.pdf

