Chasing Tails, a Best-in-class College Station Vet Service, Announces New City-specific Page
Chasing Tails, a top-rated veterinarian, is announcing new content focused on College Station Texas.
College Station is a great area full of dog and cat lovers who want the best for their animals.”COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chasing Tails, a top-rated vet serving Sugar Land, Houston, and College Station at https://chasingtailsvet.com/, is proud to announce an update to its information page for dog and cat lovers in College Station, Texas. Pet owners searching for a vet to arrive at home can find details about state-of-the-art services for dogs and cats.
"College Station is a great area full of dog and cat lovers who want the best for their animals. It’s one reason why we are so excited about our College Station outreach efforts," explained Dr. Brittany Marvel, DVM. "The updated page on the community provides information about services, special memberships, and easy access to mobile vet care for local pet owners."
Residents of College Station and Brazos County can read the updated College Station page for Chasing Tails at https://chasingtailsvet.com/college-station/. The company, known as a top mobile vet not just in College Station but also in Sugar Land and Houston, enjoys a popular legacy as one of the best vets throughout South Texas. Services for cats and dogs include yearly vaccinations, dental cleanings, on-site x-rays, and abdominal ultrasounds. A fully-stocked veterinary pharmacy can provide on-site prescription services. Texas residents are also encouraged to check out the page on what it means to be the "best" at https://chasingtailsvet.com/best-veterinarian/.
TOP-RATED VETERINARIAN IN COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, BRINGS THE BEST SOLUTIONS TO PET CARE
Here is the background on this release. Texas dog owners may enjoy living in a state known for wide-open spaces. Cities such as Houston, Sugar Land, and College Station could be considered great places to take dogs out for fresh air and exercise. Easy access to open parks and creek-side hiking spots can maintain the health of dogs and owners. If a yearly vet visit is on the calendar, an equally easy solution may interest pet owners. The best vet can provide uncomplicated mobile pet care for both dogs and cats around College Station. Local residents can reach out to a team of top-rated veterinarians in College Station, Texas for services both routine and non-routine.
ABOUT CHASING TAILS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICE
Chasing Tails (https://chasingtailsvet.com/) is a top-rated mobile vet service operating in College Station, Houston, and Sugar Land Texas. Let the "vet near me" become the veterinarian who makes house calls. The company's vets make "house calls" by coming to the client's house to service a dog or cat in the comfort and security of their own home. The mobile vet clinic now services College Station, Bryan, and Sugar Land, Texas. Northeast Sugar Land neighborhoods include Sugar Land Heights and River Oaks. The company aims to be the best vet in Sugar Land and College Station, one pet at a time, one dog at a time, one cat at a time, one house call at a time. The company also offers safe and kind pet euthanasia services. Contact Chasing Tails today to explore how a mobile veterinarian service might be the best veterinarian for a dog or cat.
