Sentier Analytics Announces Strategic Partnership with MomUp
Sentier Analytics, a Boston-based data science company, is making a commitment to mothers after COVID-19 forced 3 million women out of the workforce.BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sentier Analytics, a data science and analytic applications company based in the Boston metro area, has announced it is making a major commitment to mothers. After a year during which the societal effects of COVID-19 forced 3 million women out of the workforce, Sentier is dedicated to bringing women back into advanced analytics. By forging a partnership with MomUp, a mission-driven recruiting and staffing firm that focuses on connecting women with leadership positions at value-based organizations, Sentier can draw from a strong pool of candidates who reflect the changing composition of the field as a whole. Sentier is committed to providing flexibility, support and mentorship for new hires.
This strategic partnership will unite two great companies both driven to create impact. “We are dedicated to bringing more talented women onto our team,” said Rich Sokolosky. “We have entered into the partnership with MomUp to reach more women in data science to enhance our growing team and better serve our clients. We believe it is imperative to include greater representation for both the success of our company and the advancement of women in analytics.”
Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUp states, “our partnership with Sentier Analytics sends a strong message to other companies and will help pave the way for other organizations to follow suit. The most successful companies are the ones that recognize the importance of diversity and capability. This is a great first step in moving closer towards these goals.”
ABOUT SENTIER ANALYTICS | At Sentier, we partner with our life sciences clients to deliver disruptive analytics that create the basis for more accurate, timely, and insightful data-driven recommendations to Marketing and Sales leaders. We are committed to the concept of High-Velocity Decision Making and believe that it can only become a reality with a strong and innovative analytics component. We continuously strive to be the leaders in the actionable application of new and emerging data and AI approaches and to removing the barriers to our clients of benefitting from these solutions.
ABOUT MOMUP | MomUp is on a mission to connect progressive organizations with the world’s greatest untapped network of talent. MomUp recognizes the challenges businesses face when looking to hire top talent. Our community of highly skilled, educated and talented women offers incredible value to fast growing companies. MomUp supports women through the lifecycle of their career with workshops, coaching and job search assistance. We are redefining the landscape of work.
