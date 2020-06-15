Sentier Brings Analytics as a Service to Pharmaceutical and Biotech Marketing and Sales
Sentier's service helps executives make data-driven decisions by coordinating all the tools, technologies, and expertise needed to deliver advanced analytics.BOSTON, MA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma and Biotech executives have a new option when it comes to their marketing and sales analytics. Sentier (formerly Sentier Informatics) has launched its Analytics as a Service solution, a managed service that coordinates all the activities and technologies necessary to deliver advanced analytics, transforming the way commercial biotech and pharmaceutical companies are making marketing and sales decisions.
Sentier is helping executives understand how to best maximize the value of their data assets for commercial effectiveness. Analytics as a Service combines the ability to store large volumes of data with the power of machine learning and advanced computational analytics, allowing businesses to model their data and run thousands of scenarios to determine the best possible outcomes for their marketing and sales activities. Through advanced analytics, Sentier is able to address three priorities of pharma and biotech executives: Commercial Effectiveness, Customer Experience, and Risk Mitigation.
“When considering how to best allocate and spend to your commercial budget, we analyze all your marketing campaigns and sales efforts and use ensemble models to identify those that are effective, while eliminating marketing and sales tactics that yield comparatively low ROIs,” explains Sentier Co-Founder Rich Sokolosky. Sentier’s analytic service also provides individual Health Care Provider (HCP) and patient micro-segments, in order to improve customer engagement and responsiveness, and identifies new, often unforeseen changes in the business environment.
Sentier’s Analytics as a Service solution offers three, combined supports: platform, experts, and interpretation. In order to move beyond simply hosting data and providing analytic tools, Sentier provides experts—real people—who know how to integrate data, model it, and customize the processes to meet the business’ needs. The team managing Sentier’s service is highly creative and experienced across technical, analytic, and business disciplines with extensive knowledge of the life science industry.
Sentier clients want transparency in how their answers are prepared. Sentier gives clients access to all the tools and data included in the service, and provides them with visual results and insights that tell their unique marketing and sales story. “All this means that companies can spend their time determining the right analytic questions while we take care of the environment, technology, and expert resources necessary for making it all work and delivering accurate answers,quickly,” explains Chael Christopher, Sentier Co-Founder.
Sentier has launched a new website for pharmaceutical and biotech companies that want to learn more about how advanced analytics can help them measure and increase their marketing and sales impact. The site offers an overview of Sentier’s Analytics as a Service and a deeper look at their solutions for improving commercial effectiveness and customer experiences, and offering on-demand commercial insights. More information can be found at: https://www.sentieranalytics.com/
About Sentier
In 2017, Rich Sokolosky and Chael Christopher founded Sentier to bring big data and advanced analytics together, on the belief that the resulting, new insights would forever change commercial life sciences decision-making. Through their Analytics as a Service solution, Sentier provides clients with actionable, data-driven answers to their most pressing marketing and sales questions. Leveraging the latest advanced analytics approaches and technologies, Sentier’s experts help companies uncover valuable insights that can be used to optimize campaigns, understand patient and Health Care Provider dynamics, and forecast impact in order to drive commercial success.
