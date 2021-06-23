The Merits of Artificial Turf Verses Grass for Pets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pest free, chemical free, mud free with minimal maintenance, artificial turf is an ideal choice for 2021 to create a play space for dogs and the family. Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8cdxpl9ylcu6ebk/AABx_t0n-f8WW6OB1H5xkYO0a?dl=0
The dog days of summer are here. This is also the season for fleas and ticks hiding in the grass. Couple this with the need for chemicals, fertilizer, lawn mowing, a steady supply of water to keep grass looking good, and one quickly ponders what alternatives are available for their cityscape yard. The quality of artificial turf has evolved over the last few years for discerning homeowners, who want a green perfect lawn year-round to enjoy, while playing with their pets and family. This is good news considering that the popularity of dogs as pets in US homes has been steadily increasing, reaching 63.4 million households last year according to the American Pet Products Association. 15% of Americans said that they acquired a dog during the pandemic in some way, including through a pet shelter, welfare, or rescue organization according to the Petfood Industry, 2021.
Reed Libby, the founder, and president of Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Lighting in Northern Virginia, who services the Metropolitan Washington area, explains that climate change has been a big factor in the need for artificial turf for those who need easy maintenance, clean, dry, and attractive looking area for recreation. His expertise in irrigation, water conservation, and creating outdoor spaces for leisure activities lead him to expand his services to include creating artificial turf areas for clientele. The demand for installing a putting green in one area, and Fido’s play zone for fetch in another part of the yard, is on the rise. As a father and a pet owner, the merits of artificial turf in Libby’s own backyard have been an exceptional addition to his home’s curb appeal and functionality.
Things to ponder according to Libby are the following: like a real lawn, artificial turf does require proper installation with drainage on level ground. However, the after-care is much simpler than a natural turf lawn. There is no mowing, watering, or pest control, and an installed great-looking stand of green that lasts for years ranges about $16 a linear foot. Most artificial grass comes with a 10-year manufacturer warranty and has a life expectancy of approximately 20 to 25 years, depending on use.
In the Washington area, tall fescue is the artificial turf of choice for a realistic appearance. By adding landscaping in defined beds that are supported by a sustainable irrigation system, one can have an attractive yard with little effort. Unlike traditional grass lawns, artificial turf is virtually maintenance-free. To keep an artificial lawn in pristine and healthy condition, homeowners are encouraged to rack leaves and debris during the spring and fall months. Artificial grass also always looks lush, cool, and inviting, no matter the weather. Another added benefit is during those periods of exceptional rainfall, an artificial turf yard also keeps muddy feet at bay, for both children and pets.
“We’ve seen an increase in climate-driven megadroughts in many parts of the country in recent years,” states Reed Libby. “1,000 feet of synthetic grass can save homeowners tens of thousands of gallons each year. Artificial grass also greatly reduces landfill needs as grass clippings are the third largest component of landfills accordingly to the US EPA.”
Libby’s knowledge of irrigation and water conservation leads to his appointment on a special council for Loudoun Water Preservation during periods of a major drought in the state. He has also served as an advisory member to the National Irrigation Association for three years and is currently a member of the elite advisory team of "Grow Group" which taps eight to 12 CEOs of large landscape companies, those with a revenue range of $10 to $30 million. Climate and weather changes play an important role in Libby’s focus for his company’s growth direction and expanding services.
About Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Lighting:
Affordable Lawn Sprinklers And Lighting, located at 260 Cedar Lane SE in Vienna, Virginia, 22180, is the largest residential lawn sprinkler and outdoor lighting contractor with a current customer base of 10,000 plus residents in the Metropolitan Washington area. Founded in 2002 by childhood friends Reed Libby and Ryan Muniz, the company boasts over 50 employees and continues to earn high praise with reviews on Google and Yelp. For the past 15 years, Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Lighting has been included in the Angie’s List Super Service award program honoring excellence among home service pros who maintain superior service ratings and reviews, intended to recognize the best-in-class providers. In 2021, the company expanded its service to encompass artificial turf installation, ideal for children’s recreational areas, putting greens, and pet-friendly play areas. For more information visit www.affordablelawnsprinklers.com.
Heather Freeman
The dog days of summer are here. This is also the season for fleas and ticks hiding in the grass. Couple this with the need for chemicals, fertilizer, lawn mowing, a steady supply of water to keep grass looking good, and one quickly ponders what alternatives are available for their cityscape yard. The quality of artificial turf has evolved over the last few years for discerning homeowners, who want a green perfect lawn year-round to enjoy, while playing with their pets and family. This is good news considering that the popularity of dogs as pets in US homes has been steadily increasing, reaching 63.4 million households last year according to the American Pet Products Association. 15% of Americans said that they acquired a dog during the pandemic in some way, including through a pet shelter, welfare, or rescue organization according to the Petfood Industry, 2021.
Reed Libby, the founder, and president of Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Lighting in Northern Virginia, who services the Metropolitan Washington area, explains that climate change has been a big factor in the need for artificial turf for those who need easy maintenance, clean, dry, and attractive looking area for recreation. His expertise in irrigation, water conservation, and creating outdoor spaces for leisure activities lead him to expand his services to include creating artificial turf areas for clientele. The demand for installing a putting green in one area, and Fido’s play zone for fetch in another part of the yard, is on the rise. As a father and a pet owner, the merits of artificial turf in Libby’s own backyard have been an exceptional addition to his home’s curb appeal and functionality.
Things to ponder according to Libby are the following: like a real lawn, artificial turf does require proper installation with drainage on level ground. However, the after-care is much simpler than a natural turf lawn. There is no mowing, watering, or pest control, and an installed great-looking stand of green that lasts for years ranges about $16 a linear foot. Most artificial grass comes with a 10-year manufacturer warranty and has a life expectancy of approximately 20 to 25 years, depending on use.
In the Washington area, tall fescue is the artificial turf of choice for a realistic appearance. By adding landscaping in defined beds that are supported by a sustainable irrigation system, one can have an attractive yard with little effort. Unlike traditional grass lawns, artificial turf is virtually maintenance-free. To keep an artificial lawn in pristine and healthy condition, homeowners are encouraged to rack leaves and debris during the spring and fall months. Artificial grass also always looks lush, cool, and inviting, no matter the weather. Another added benefit is during those periods of exceptional rainfall, an artificial turf yard also keeps muddy feet at bay, for both children and pets.
“We’ve seen an increase in climate-driven megadroughts in many parts of the country in recent years,” states Reed Libby. “1,000 feet of synthetic grass can save homeowners tens of thousands of gallons each year. Artificial grass also greatly reduces landfill needs as grass clippings are the third largest component of landfills accordingly to the US EPA.”
Libby’s knowledge of irrigation and water conservation leads to his appointment on a special council for Loudoun Water Preservation during periods of a major drought in the state. He has also served as an advisory member to the National Irrigation Association for three years and is currently a member of the elite advisory team of "Grow Group" which taps eight to 12 CEOs of large landscape companies, those with a revenue range of $10 to $30 million. Climate and weather changes play an important role in Libby’s focus for his company’s growth direction and expanding services.
About Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Lighting:
Affordable Lawn Sprinklers And Lighting, located at 260 Cedar Lane SE in Vienna, Virginia, 22180, is the largest residential lawn sprinkler and outdoor lighting contractor with a current customer base of 10,000 plus residents in the Metropolitan Washington area. Founded in 2002 by childhood friends Reed Libby and Ryan Muniz, the company boasts over 50 employees and continues to earn high praise with reviews on Google and Yelp. For the past 15 years, Affordable Lawn Sprinklers and Lighting has been included in the Angie’s List Super Service award program honoring excellence among home service pros who maintain superior service ratings and reviews, intended to recognize the best-in-class providers. In 2021, the company expanded its service to encompass artificial turf installation, ideal for children’s recreational areas, putting greens, and pet-friendly play areas. For more information visit www.affordablelawnsprinklers.com.
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 202-441-3607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook