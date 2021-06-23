Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portage Lake Lift Bridge maintenance this week

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

June 22, 2021 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting routine scheduled maintenance of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock beginning Wednesday, requiring bridge lifts.

Cable greasing is scheduled for Wednesday night, June 23, and early Thursday morning, June 24. This work will require several bridge lifts, up to 30 minutes each. These lifts are scheduled to begin after 11 p.m. Wednesday and be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday. Resulting closures will affect vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. This schedule is weather-dependent and may be adjusted.

This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

