Joe Reilly & Associates Recognized as First Accredited Industry Consultant by NDASA

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Reilly & Associates, Inc, is pleased to announce that the company has received status as an Accredited Industry Consultant from the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA). This accreditation is the first of its kind in the drug and alcohol testing industry and Joe Reilly & Associates is the first company in the nation to earn this prestigious accreditation.

Joe Reilly, President of Joe Reilly & Associates, Inc stated “I applaud the NDASA board of directors for creating this program. As an industry consultant, my firm has always strived to meet the highest industry standards as set forth by experts representing all facets of service in the drug and alcohol testing industry. We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition”. Reilly added “Applying for this accreditation gave us a great opportunity to review our internal processes, operations, and service offerings as industry consultants as well as demonstrate our focus on regulatory compliance and commitment to ethics and professionalism. We are so proud to have met the rigid requirements of the NDASA accreditation review committee.”

The NDASA review committee for consultant accreditation evaluated Reilly’s company for core competencies, knowledge, and best practices regarding:

• Regulatory Issues and Consultant Information

• Consultant Service Offerings

• Policy Consultation and Review

• Audit, Review and Inspection Consulting Services

• Professional Training and Leadership

• Ethical Standards, Integrity and Confidentiality

This benchmark accreditation sets the standard for consultants in the drug testing industry.

The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association is a national trade organization with a mission to advocate for safe and drug-free workplaces and communities through legislative advocacy, education, training, and excellence in drug and alcohol screening services. It is member-driven and member-owned providing members a strong voice in the future of the association, the drug testing industry, and the laws that impact drug and alcohol testing.

Joe Reilly is the President of Joe Reilly & Associates and National Drug Screening. The firm provides consulting, training, and educational programs and presentations for employers, labs, specimen collectors, third-party administrators (TPA’s), and others involved in workplace drug testing. Joe also provides expert witness testimony for drug testing-related cases. With 28 years of experience in drug testing, Joe is considered a national expert on workplace drug testing.