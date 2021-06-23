Japan Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach over USD 10 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The Japan data center market size is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

Japan data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 93 existing data center and 8 upcoming facilities spread across 21 cities.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Within Japan, Tokyo has the most developed market, with 57 unique third-party data centers, amounting to over 60% of the existing power capacity.

2. The Japan Data Center Council has been established by Nippon Data Center Association, in partnership with various data center operators and IT industry investors to improve the IT sector in Japan.

3. Equinix and GIC have formed a joint venture in 2020 to develop xScale data centers in Japan, totaling 138 MW on full built.

4. The core and shell cost of construction of a data center is around USD 180-USD 200 in Japan, which is one of the highest in Asia. The cost of power is also higher at around 0.14-0.17 cents per kWh, almost 3x the price in the US and 2x than that in China.

5. Japan has the presence of both, local cloud service providers such as AT TOKYO, CTC, NTT Communications, Telehouse, and Tencent, as well as global providers such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, and Alibaba Cloud.

6. As per the Japan Renewable Energy Corporation, there are 48 renewable power plants in operation across Japan, with a capacity of over 820 MW, and over 400 MW already operational.

Key Offerings:

• Market size & forecast by area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue | 2020-2026

• Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Japan

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 93

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8

o Coverage: 21 Cities

o Existing vs Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Japan

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

• Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 17 data center investors



Japan Data Center Market – Segmentation

• As the price of SSDs is declining, the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays will grow with cloud data center deployments in Japan. Growing investments in start-ups such as FinTech and e-commerce using big data analytics and IoT applications are expected to increase the demand for all-flash storage.

• The price of lithium-ion batteries has decreased over the years. It has been a reliable solution for data center UPS systems as it reduces the OPEX. Lithium-ion batteries are more effective in terms of battery efficiency than VRLA batteries – 3%-5% greater than modern VRLA battery solutions

• NEC has been able to keep the PUE of its Kobe data center low at 1.18 via an efficient cooling system. It uses phase-change cooling units along the server room, along with longer free cooling and overhead fans. Colt Data Centre Services’ Osaka Data Center uses a combination of central cooling systems, free cooling systems, and outdoor air cooling.



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Tokyo

• Osaka

• Others



Japan Data Center Market – Dynamics

As of January 2021, internet penetration in Japan was over 90%. IoT installed devices in Japan amounted to over one billion units as of 2020. The market for IoT was valued at more than $13 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach around $19 billion by 2026. Automotive, manufacturing, transportation, retail, logistics, and healthcare are the predominant adopters of IoT technology. Telecommunication providers such as NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank have been investing significantly in IoT technology. The deployment of 5G across the country will enable IoT devices to communicate and share data faster than normal speed. IoT-enabled devices have witnessed high acceptance in Japan for monitoring and surveillance purposes, especially in the healthcare sector, during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Cloud Computing to Boost Market Growth

• Big Data Spending to Aid Data Center Investments

• COVID-19 to Boost the Data Center Market

• Increased Investments from Colocation Providers and Hyperscale Cloud Providers to Boost Market Growth

Japan Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

• Existing Facilities in the country (Area and Power Capacity)

o Tokyo (No. of facilities: 57)

o Osaka (No. of facilities: 14)

o Other Cities (No. of facilities: 22)

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Cisco Systems

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Inspur

• Lenovo

• NEC

• NetApp

Construction Service Providers

• Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

• Hibiya Engineering

• ISG

• Kajima Corporation

• Keihanshin Building

• MARCAI DESIGN

• Meiho Facility Works

• NTT FACILITIES

• Obayashi Corporation

• SHINRYO

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• HITEC Power Protection

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• KOHLER

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

• AT TOKYO

• AirTrunk Operating

• ARTERIA Networks

• Colt Data Centre Services

• CTC

• Cyxtera

• Equinix

• Fujitsu

• IDC Frontier

• Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

• MC Digital Realty

• NEC

• NTT Communications

• SCSK Corporation (netXDC)

• Telehouse

• TIS INTEC Group

• Qualysite Technologies

