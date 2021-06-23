Lions Eye Institute Elects Stonehill CEO as Chairman

Stonehill is pleased to announce their CEO and Founder, Douglass Pace, has been elected as the Chairman for the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research.

TAMPA, FL, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce their CEO and Founder, Douglass Pace, has been elected as the Chairman for the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research. As Chairman, he will oversee governance of the organization, work with the board to effectively assist management, and drive organization strategy. Doug will start his term as Chairman of the Lions Eye Institute July 2021 and the term will last till 2023.

Doug currently serves as the Vice Chair and Nominating Chair for the Lions Eye Institute board. He was previously Chairman of the Lions Eye Foundation in 2018. Doug is the first individual to have held both Foundation and Institute Chair. His father, William E Pace, is a past District Governor of Lions Club International.

Through the devotion of Lions Club Members, the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research was founded as an eye bank dedicated to the evaluation and distribution of eye tissue for transplantation. It is the first and only combined eye bank and ocular research center in the world. The Institute empowers researchers to conduct real-time studies of healthy and diseased ocular tissue leading to a greater understanding of the events that lead to blindness. For over thirty years, the Lions Eye Institute has been dedicated to providing care and services delivered with compassion and respect.

“I am very excited to extend my commitment with the Lions Eye Institute” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “I’m proud to support the Institute and their continued endeavors to improve visual outcomes and quality of life for those who are blind or visually impaired.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About Lions Eye Institute:

Lions Eye Institute for Transplant & Research is a global resource for providing the gift of sight through our research, charitable projects, distribution, and tissue recovery services. Our mission is to set new standards for ocular endeavors that will improve visual outcomes and quality of life for those who are blind or visually impaired. We strive to fulfill the pledge to Helen Keller “to be the Knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Founded as a nonprofit, charitable organization by Tampa Bay area Lions Clubs in 1973, Lions Eye Institute for Transplant & Research (LEITR) is one of the largest eye banks in the world. LEITR is leading the worldwide fight against blinding eye disease through our unique model — uniting the world’s largest Eye Bank, our cutting-edge Ocular Research Center, and our Foundation together to create the leading institution for ocular science. LEITR’s Eye Bank, located in Tampa, FL, is one of the largest combined eye bank and ocular research centers in the world. Since its inception, it has brought the “Gift of Sight” to more than 130,000 men, women, and children worldwide and has provided 75,000 eyes for research worldwide.