Barberitos Offers Fresh Initiatives for Enhanced Experience in Q3
Mood Cups, Burrito Love, Customized Signage, and Giveaway Days all part of fall promotions
The Barberitos team is so grateful to our loyal guests for their support, and we are excited to share new ways to make them feel appreciated.”ATHENS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barberitos, a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is excited to announce the brand’s new initiatives and marketing efforts that guests will be able to take advantage of this fall.
— Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber
“The Barberitos team is so grateful to our loyal guests for their support, and we are excited to share new ways to make them feel appreciated,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “We hope our guests are in the mood for some Burrito Love. We’re using mood cups to enhance the dining experience for our raving fans of the brand.”
Barberitos is hosting four giveaway days via the Barberitos mobile app during Q3:
July 4: Free Small Cheese Dip
August 13: Free Cookie
September 16: Free Small Guacamole
September 20: Free Small Cheese Dip
Guests purchasing a regular drink will receive a color-changing Burrito Love mood cup (while supplies last). The brand’s “Burrito Love” campaign is meant to inspire kindness and bring joy to others, which includes working with local non-profit organizations to spread the love. This is an extension of the brand’s mission to serve food, community and people. Team members will be wearing “Burrito Love” t-shirts that guests can order online at www.barberitos.com/merchandising.
In addition, all locations will have custom-made posters showcasing a three-dimensional view of Barberitos’ guacamole and cheese dip. Semiotic Marketing International (SMI) developed Barberitos’ first-of-its-kind signs as a unique, eye-catching way to brand the decor and show off its farm-fresh guacamole and cheese dip. Developed from state-of-the-art technology, these signs will change how point of purchase (POP) displays are created going forward.
Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. Many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.
For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com.
About Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina
Barberitos has a mission to serve others with a focus on Food, Community and People. Through exceptional service, Barberitos aspires to become the market leader of the quick-serve burrito industry. The chain is dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality food in an efficient manner. With a focus on farm-fresh food, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans. Founded in 2000 by Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to more than 51 locations in seven southeastern states. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News included the chain in its “Next Restaurant Brands” list. For more information about the company or franchising opportunities, please visit www.Barberitos.com.
Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
rkremer@rhythmcommunications.com