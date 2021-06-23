Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns youth sporting clays champions

Athletes from 27 Iowa teams participated in the 2021 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Sporting Clays Championships held June 18-20 at Highland Hideaway Hunting near Riverside.

The Ankeny Jaguars Shooting Sports team took home first place men’s varsity individual, as well as varsity and junior varsity squads in sporting clays, while the Des Moines Clay Crushers took second, third, and fifth in varsity squads, and had the top four individual varsity ladies in sporting clays. Find a complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/ nationals/2942.

Men’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Noah Seelye, Pella Shooters Club Will Hinrichs, Des Moines Clay Crushers Corbin Peck, Des Moines Clay Crushers Carver Van Zee, Pella Shooters Club Alec Vande Noord, Pella Shooters Club

Women’s Varsity Individual Sporting Clays

Raylee Bishop, Des Moines Clay Crushers Elizabeth Faust, Des Moines Clay Crushers Casey Byrd, Des Moines Clay Crushers Bailey Oliver, Des Moines Clay Crushers Haley Starmer, Pella Shooters Club Erin Neppl, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars

Sporting Clays Varsity Squads

Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 504 points Des Moines Clay Crushers Red Squad, 503 points Des Moines Clay Crushers Blue Squad, 496 points Pella Shooters Club, 493 points Des Moines Clay Crushers Orange Squad, 490 points

Iowa’s SCTP teams will attend the last competition of the season on June 24-27 at the New Pioneer Gun Club in Waukee, for the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championship.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.