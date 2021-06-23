Eltima Software Releases Elmedia Player 8.0 - Media Player with Roku, AirPlay 2 and M1 Support
A new version of Elmedia Player - 8.0 - has been released by Eltima Software. Now it offers enhanced streaming compatibility and support for M1 chipsets.AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elmedia Player is a macOS media player with a wide array of supported formats and advanced streaming options. Elmedia offers playback control features, including external audio and subtitle tracks, Touch Bar support and playlist creation.
Eltima Software presents the newest release of Elmedia Player - version 8.0 - with enhanced interface and streaming. The new version provides official support for Apple M1 CPUs, and it works on the newest devices in the Mac lineup.
The 8.0 release version contains numerous improvements for the streaming feature. Newly-introduced Roku and AirPlay 2 support maximizes the assortment of devices that can be streamed to or received from. This includes iPhone and iPad, which can be wirelessly mirrored in Elmedia, both image and sound.
Apple Silicon M1 support will ensure that any modern Apple device - be it Mac, MacBook or an iMac - can install and run Elmedia without issues.
The interface saw many changes. Configuration menus have been restructured, and several options have been added. Among those, an option to show preview thumbnails on the timeline and an ability to go into the picture-in-picture mode.
Another new feature is the audio visualizer, which can be switched between several different modes.
Finally, the subtitles got a few additions. In 8.0, subtitle files can be saved from opensubtitles.org. Also, the subtitle box can now be moved.
Elmedia Player can be acquired as a Free version or a PRO version. The free version offers basic media-playing functionality. The PRO version is priced at $19.95 and offers advanced options and streaming features.
Eltima Software is a global technology development company providing premium software solutions for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android platforms. Since 2001 their products have powered hundreds of custom projects created by our clients and improved automation processes in a variety of fields.
