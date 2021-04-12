CloudMounter 3.8 with native Apple silicon support
Eltima Software presents an updated cloud manager with native Apple Silicon support aimed at any level of a user.AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudMounter is a cloud storage manager that allows accessing and managing all files and folders in any of cloud storage accounts. The app makes it easy to monitor, delete, upload, edit, move files across multiple cloud accounts with no need to download them first on a computer.
The new release version of CloudMounter comes with support for native support for Apple’s new M1 chips, support for multipart upload on Amazon S3 connections, improvements in overall stability and performance on macOS 11 Big Sur, and other minor fixes.
The native support for Apple’s new M1 chips in CloudMounter allows using the app on the new platform and promises users a faster and more efficient experience in cloud file management.
Support for multipart upload on Amazon S3 connections offered in CloudMounter makes it possible for users to more quickly upload files of big size thus saving time.
In addition to improvements in overall stability and performance on macOS 11 Big Sur, CloudMounter version 3.8 also features a few stability fixes and enhances to ensure fast and convenient work with online data.
With the updated version, the core functionality of CloudMounter remains the same:
support for popular cloud computing services, namely Google Drive, Dropbox, Amazon S3, Microsoft OneDrive, Backblaze B2, pCloud, Mega, OpenStack Swift;
configuring any FTP / SFTP / FTPS and WebDAV servers;
mounting unlimited cloud accounts;
managing online files as local ones;
encrypting files for better protection;
files editing, moving, deleting, uploading, opening;
moving files between accounts without copying to your computer;
no syncing of your local information with your online accounts;
loading statuses of your files;
macOS Keychain support.
