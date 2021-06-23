Business Simulations – More Than Just Games
Incorporating Fun into Corporate Education
When most people think of digital games, images of Grand Theft Auto or Fortnite come to mind, but business simulations are nothing like these and are a powerful tool in corporate education.”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A quick online search for information about business simulations will return several links to “business simulation games.” Many in the industry refer to these powerful training tools as “games,” but we beg to differ. While business simulations are exciting and engaging digital activities - like online games – we think of them as informative digital learning solutions. Business simulations teach participants far more than they will learn from any video game. Unlike most video games, business simulations are based on real-life scenarios and offer participants a priceless opportunity to learn how to run a company within a risk-free environment.
“When most people think of digital games, images of Grand Theft Auto or Fortnite come to mind,” notes CEO, Bryan Rimmer, “but business simulations, are nothing like these and can be a truly powerful tool in corporate education.”
Simulations might technically be described as “games,” but they are based on real-life business scenarios, not fantasy worlds. These situations can vary but are often based on a “day in the life” of a manager or CEO of a company. This allows employees to wrestle with the same problems their bosses face. There are opportunities to throw curveballs at participants that mimic the challenges their business or industry is experiencing, as well.
The main purpose of online games is for users to be entertained. While business simulations have many benefits, their primary purpose is to educate. Much of this training involves teaching sound business acumen, leadership development, or other critical skills. With practical application and practice, in an environment that is safe to explore and experiment, participants can confidently apply what they’ve learned to their real-life jobs.
Some of the most beneficial soft skills learned from a business simulation include: time management, drive, problem-solving skills, leadership abilities and the ability to work well as a team. Business simulations help participants build and reinforce these skills because they force team collaboration and decision making. Without acquiring strength in soft skills, even those with important technical skills wouldn’t be able to progress in their industry or become leaders of their organization.
Video games typically result in a clear winner and loser. Business simulations, on the other hand, allow employees to practice leading and decision making in a risk-free environment. There is less emphasis on “right” and “wrong.” Instead, participants are faced with difficult decisions they must collaborate with to resolve with their teammates. Participants test various solutions and make mistakes, which helps mold them into effective leaders.
Are there realistic games that can also teach the players something valuable? Yes, of course. However, business simulations are much more than that. In typical video games, the point is to entertain the player. In business simulations, the aim is to train employees, equip leaders, and build skills. Unlike traditional games, there is no “fluff.” Some may think that without the elements of relationships and drama simulations might be boring - but that’s not the case. Studies done with real participants have proven that business simulations are highly engaging and effective.
Imagine if you could switch places with the CEO of your company and learn the job from that perspective. This is the power business simulations bring to corporate education.
