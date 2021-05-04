Corporate Social Responsibility as a Key Component in Business Simulations
Business leaders must understand the connection between their decisions and the results on People, the Planet and Profitability - a Triple Bottom Line.
How does an organization train its leaders to be more mindful of the impact of their decisions on a Triple Bottom Line?”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The effects of climate change are impacting every business and industry around the world. More than ever before, business leaders must understand the connection between the decisions they make and the results on People, the Planet and Profitability to maximize these Triple Bottom Line performance goals.
Nearly every aspect of an operation’s efforts - from hiring and developing the right talent, to investments in sustainability, to improving operational efficiencies and reducing carbon footprints – affects a company’s indicators for People, Planet and Profit. How does an organization train its leaders to be more mindful of the impact of their decisions?
This is where hands-on corporate business training can play a pivotal role.
Simulations have long been used to teach real-world technique and knowledge. Think plane simulators for pilots or surgical simulators for doctors. Business simulations provide an opportunity to test responses to realistic scenarios and witness the resulting outcomes without affecting an actual bottom line.
When the Key Performance Indicators of a business simulation include details about how decisions from Operations, Marketing, Finance, HR, Production and other areas have impacted a Triple Bottom Line performance, participants are able to apply that awareness to their real-world decision-making and positively affect a company’s Triple Bottom Line.
IndustryMasters believes they may be the first business simulation provider to include Corporate Social Responsibility goals in their offering. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive with many reporting that their participants experienced “eye-opening, a-ha moments” while debating simulation scenarios and challenges.
IndustryMasters has been developing and delivering advanced business simulations for more than a decade. Their off-the-shelf products can be modified or fully customized to meet learners’ needs. With a global footprint, they serve business and university clients of all sizes and specialize in remote-based, virtual deliveries. Simulations focused on a range of specific industries or business problems, including change management, supply chain issues, project management and more, are available for immediate deployment.
