Meta System and Xerotech Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline the Electrification of Non-Road Mobile Machinery.
Xerotech has formed a partnership with Meta System to help expand its offering and provide integrated battery systems to the NRMM market.CO. GALWAY, GALWAY, IRELAND, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) is widely being recognised as the next frontier of electrification. Industrial OEMs announce new, fully electric equipment for construction, mining, agriculture and many other heavy duty off-road applications on a weekly basis as the market rapidly migrates to zero-emission technology. A major barrier to electrification for OEMs in these low-volume high-diversity markets is lack of access to high quality automotive-grade components which are normally only available in high volume orders. Xerotech are already actively engaged in many of these first-of-a-kind NRMM electrification projects through the supply of its new Hibernium™ battery platform.
This strategic partnership with Meta System to supply leading-edge automotive-grade onboard chargers (OBCs) and DC-DC converters further supports Xerotech’s strategy of eliminating NRMM electrification challenges. New offering brings 400V and 800V onboard chargers in 11 kW and 22 kW with integrated off-board fast-charge control to the market in low volumes along with a selection of 12 and 24V bi-directional and uni-directional DC-DC converters, out-of-the-box integrated with Hibernium™ battery packs.
“We have identified the off-highway market as a very interesting growth opportunity outside of our core automotive business. Our partnership with Xerotech aligns well with our goals and their flexible battery architecture and systems engineering approach eliminates many of the traditional concerns for engaging with low-volume customers. We are very excited for the future of this market.” – Matteo Attolini KAM E-Mobility Business Unit at Meta System.
“Our strategic partnership with Meta System is a game changer. This is the first time that true automotive-grade power electronics are being made available to low-volume OEMs. There are no solutions in this market remotely close to the cost and quality of Meta System’s product portfolio.” - Barry Flannery, Founder and CEO at Xerotech.
About Meta System
Founded in 1973 with headquarters in Italy, Meta System specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of automotive power electronic systems for the EV sector. Meta System product offering includes on-board battery chargers, DC/DC converters, and integrated OBC+DC/DC for EV and PHEV. The company has full in-house R&D capabilities from concept to validation, building significant technological barriers. Meta system prides itself on strong and longstanding relationship with the most reputable OEMs across the globe, including Stellantis, BMW Group, Porsche and Daimler Truck and has a global presence with full customer technical and service coverage and manufacturing facilities in Italy and China, as well as planned expansion into Germany and the U.S.
About Xerotech
Xerotech, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ireland, is a leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems for use in industrial and commercial applications. The company’s 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility is home to over 40 engineers and 50 MWh pilot manufacturing line. Currently raising $30M to expand its manufacturing footprint tenfold to 500 MWh and expand the team to 110 by the end of 2021.
Xerotech’s Hibernium™ platform is the market first battery system platform developed for low-volume high-diversity customers. Utilizing its patented safety and thermal management technology Xerotherm™, Xerotech enables electrification of “everything else” that uses internal combustion engine today.
