Xerotech And Agder Gruppen Announce Partnership To Electrify A Fleet Of Mining And Construction Machines for the Scandinavian marketCO. GALWAY, IRELAND, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xerotech, a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion battery systems, and Agder, a total supplier to the construction and mining industries, announce that they will be electrifying over 200 units of construction and mining machinery over the next 5 years using Xerotechs scalable Hibernium™ battery platform. The collaboration represents Xerotech’s entry into the Scandinavian market as well as Agder’s strong move into battery-electric equipment.
“The partnership with Agder Gruppen is very exciting for Xerotech as their equipment portfolio is exactly what we designed our Hibernium™ platform for. Until now, it has been virtually impossible for construction and mining equipment suppliers to electrify these low-volume high-diversity machines. We are providing Agder Gruppen with a complete common platform solution across all machines eliminating bespoke engineering and development per machine.” said Dr. Barry Flannery, CEO and Founder of Xerotech. “The Scandinavian market is at the forefront of heavy-duty electrification worldwide and our partnership with Agder will enable both of our companies to lead the market’s transition to zero-emission machinery.” said Thomas Tomaszewski, VP of Business Development at Xerotech.
The non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) is widely being recognised as the next frontier of electrification. “The industry is changing and we have worked intensively over the past year to come up with solutions for fossil-free machines. It is important for the industry that we as suppliers take responsibility, and take guidelines and political decisions seriously. We will soon come up with more products that are both electric and battery powered.” – said Kjell Vidar Hamre, Agder’s CEO.
ABOUT XEROTECH
Xerotech, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ireland, is a leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems for use in industrial and commercial applications. The company’s 50,000 square-foot manufacturing facility is home to over 40 engineers and 50 MWh pilot manufacturing line. Currently raising $30M to expand its manufacturing footprint tenfold to 500 MWh and expand the team to 110 by the end of 2021. Xerotech’s Hibernium™ platform is the market first battery system platform developed for low-volume high-diversity customers. Utilizing its patented safety and thermal management technology Xerotherm™, Xerotech enables electrification of “everything else” that uses internal combustion engine today.
ABOUT AGDER
Agder Gruppen is a one-stop supplier in hiring, purchasing, rebuilds and sales of machinery and equipment for the tunnel and construction industry. The company was established in 2015 with a head office in Kristiansand, and it now has more than 80 employees across companies in the areas of tunnels, hydraulic service, rental, construction centre and transport. The Group had net sales in 2019 of approx. NOK 340 million, it has customers all over the world and is expanding strongly.
