PlayersOnly Launches New iOS Mobile App
To help every athlete in the world reach greatness by providing a platform to connect effortlessly.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayersOnly, a new sports social network platform focused on athletes, is excited to announce the official invite beta launch of their new iOS mobile app.
The app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and users around the world will have the opportunity to sign up after being issued an exclusive invite code.
Users can download the app and follow the directions to join the waitlist, or connect with us on Instagram @PlayersOnlyHQ by following the account and direct message us for an invite code.
PlayersOnly is a sports social media platform that allows athletes to market themselves unlike any other platform. PlayersOnly’s tagline, “Your Sport. Your Platform,” encapsulates the company’s vision to bring a new form of social media for athletes and avid sports fans alike. Thus, delivering a unique sports experience for all users.
The company’s mission is to help every athlete in the world reach greatness by providing a platform to connect effortlessly.
In the ever changing landscape of the marketing and sports industry; recruiters, marketers, universities, and teams have had difficulty staying at the forefront. PlayersOnly recognizes the problem and has designed the premier connection tool for athletes, recruiters, students, schools, and agents to seamlessly connect.
CEO Tuan Ma founded PlayersOnly in 2020 based on his strong passion for sports and vision for a social experience that all athletes and sports fans could enjoy.
“Our aim is to be the leading sports social network for athletes. In order for this to happen, we must excel at providing a platform for underrepresented athletes, and through technology we want to help elevate them. Whatever we offer, we expect to enrich and maximize the experience. We want to offer a platform that not only provides for the now, but for the ever-changing landscape of sports.”
Tuan is joined by advisor Brandon Leopoldis, who brings years of experience, insight, connections and sports industry knowledge to the team. The team includes Lewis Dawson who is skilled at building relationships, negotiation, and improving the field of sports management. He is currently head of athletes and team partnerships. The team is rounded out by Bernard Ma who is a distinguished and elite senior software engineer.
About PlayersOnly: PlayersOnly is a sports social network focused on athletes where athletes around the world come to build professional profiles, connect and promote themselves to recruits, schools, teams and brands. PlayersOnly allows athletes to create a profile that includes stats, highlight reels, and anthropometrics.
