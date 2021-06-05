PlayersOnly Announces "Invite-Only" Beta Testing for New Mobile App
PlayersOnly, a new sports social network platform focused on athletes, is excited to announce the invite beta testing phase of their new iOS mobile app.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayersOnly, a new sports social network platform focused on athletes, is excited to announce the launch of its "invite-only" beta of their new iOS mobile app.
PlayersOnly is a sports social media platform that allows athletes to market themselves unlike any other platform. PlayersOnly’s tagline, “Your Sport. Your Platform,” encapsulates the company’s mission to bring a new form of social media for athletes and avid sports fans alike. Thus, delivering a unique sports community experience for all users.
The company’s mission is to create a user-friendly network where teams could be more efficient in identifying and targeting specific athletes with a skill set that coaches, recruiters, scouts or teams are looking to fill.
In the ever changing landscape of the marketing and sports industry; recruiters, marketers, universities, and teams have had difficulty staying at the forefront. PlayersOnly recognizes the problem and has designed the premier connection tool for athletes, recruiters, students, schools, and agents to seamlessly connect.
Currently many athletes are overlooked and do not understand how to attract attention from schools. They lack resources and knowledge, which often leads to potential missed recruiting opportunities. Our platform’s recruiting service reduces the initial cost of visits and eliminates the need for standard letters to prospective student-athletes.
We designed this sports social network from the ground up to streamline what has typically been a cumbersome and time consuming process.
CEO Tuan Ma founded PlayersOnly in 2020 based on his strong passion for sports and a vision for a social experience that all athletes and sports fans could enjoy. “As a lifelong sports fan, I have always yearned for a platform that could combine my love of sports with my enjoyment of social media. I’m confident that the time is now to digitize, gamify, and socialize the way fans engage with their friends. I have created an innovative product and look forward to globally impacting the sports landscape.” Tuan is joined by COO Brandon Leopoldis, who brings years of experience, insight, connections and industry knowledge to the team. PlayersOnly has an excellent team primed to expand and committed to staying solution oriented.
About PlayersOnly
PlayersOnly, is a sports social network focused on athletes - where athletes around the world come to build professional profiles, connect and promote themselves to recruits, schools, and teams. PlayersOnly allows athletes to create a profile that includes stats, highlight reels, and anthropometrics. The platform allows scouts, recruits, and schools to monitor their progress.
Tuan Ma
PlayersOnly, Inc
info@playersonly.io