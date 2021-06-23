Moonage Finance Announces Big Cryptocurrency of 2021, Revolutionizes Nightclubs & Bars with New Blockchain Technology
Moonage brings together the best of fintech blockchain technology to facilitate the nightclub and bar industry.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moonage Finance, a fast-growing provider of blockchain technology for nightclubs and bars, has announced an all-new automatic liquidity generation and reward system for partygoers, DJs, promoters, and venue owners. As part of this announcement, Moonage has announced the next big cryptocurrency of 2021, and will soon allow anyone to purchase these exclusive cryptocurrency tokens. A 5* luxury yacht party will be held to celebrate the launch of the Moonage protocol with official holders.
Revolutionizing the entertainment industry, the Moonage project will create decentralized blockchain technology for ticket booking, night clubs, events, DJ bookings, festivals, and other types of events and functions, with integrated identification verification. Club owners and bouncers will be able to verify the digital signatures of partygoers on entry via the Moonage network, allowing guests with a flag on their digital signature to be identified and refused entry anywhere in the world for misbehavior. Moonage not only creates a safer environment for partygoers, including women, in nightclubs and bars by using blockchain security features across the entire network, but improves cash flow for nightclubs, streamlines staffing, and simplifies event booking and planning as well.
“We are excited to announce the Moonage project,” remarked [Name], CEO of Moonage Finance. “The project delivers an unprecedented opportunity to the entertainment industry, particularly participating nightclubs, bars, and other venues, by leveraging the power of blockchain technology and fintech. Moonage is the next big cryptocurrency of 2021.”
A total supply of 1 trillion Moonage coins will be available, trading with a ticker symbol that is still being determined. Moonage can be purchased via PancakeSwap. To learn more, please visit Moonage.Finance or join the Moonage community on Telegram.
