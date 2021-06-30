MOVIE REVIEWS: METHOD APPROACH Podcast Announces Its Most Notable "Must See" Movies for July 2021

Movie Reviews Must See Movies for July 2021 from Method Approach Podcast (Click Image to Enlarge) Visit Method Approach Podcast at www.methodapproach.com Upscale Notable Magazine Published By Lexcirca Media Company

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Method ApproachPodcast announces for July 2021, its Most Notable Must See Movies. The Movie Reviews are conducted by each member of the Notable Magazine Editorial Board," according to Paula Levine, Vice President of Digital Content Creation & Marketing, for Lexcirca Streaming Media Company and John Rearden, creator of several films and TV series and the Method Approach Podcast John Rearden, prolific writer and creator of original content (films and television series), has been contacted by several OnDemand studios to bid on securing production rights. As of this date, he has created the following original content screen treatments:1. Sci-fi thriller "Planet Earth"2. "The Music" A Streaming TV Series in the genre of "Fame and Glee."3. Political Drama set in the JFK Presidency (Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster or Glenn Close have been identified as possible leads).4. Vigilante movie Never Again (view trailer) that will rewrite this genre of similar films, Taken, Die Hard, Mute, Peppermint Wrath of Man, Without Remorse."We are also launching our inaugural Method Approach Podcast "Movie Contest." The contest is for our Podcast listeners and followers on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter for details @methodapproach," said Paula.Method Approach Podcast's Most Notable Must See Movies for July 2021 are set forth in the Movie Review poster.METHOD APPROACHalso announced that every month beginning August 1, 2021, it will begin providing it's "unique reviews and ratings of Streaming, Theatre, and Cable TV entertainment, from many companies such as @Disney+, @Hulu, @Netflix, HBOMAX @Primevideo " said Ms. Levine.About Method Approach PodcastMETHOD APPROACHis produced by Lexcirca Streaming Media Company. Lexcirca is creating More Relevant Content for Our Audience to Enjoy.The "METHOD APPROACHpodcast brings to its audience interviews of notable Actors that shape our culture, our daily lives, our environment and humanity."© 2021 LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. All rights reserved. METHOD APPROACH™ is a subsidiary of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY. METHOD APPROACH is a trademark of LEXCIRCA MEDIA COMPANY and is used under limited license.

