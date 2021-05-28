METHOD APPROACH Podcast Announces Its Most Notable "Must See" Movies for June 2021!
Method Approach Podcast’s Recommends Every Month the Absolute Very Best of Streaming, Film, Cable, Theater and Ñetwork TV Entertainment to WatchLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Method Approach® Podcast announces for June 2021, the Most Notable Must See Movies selected by the Notable Magazine (http://www.notablest.com/) Editorial Board" according to Paula Levine,Vice President of Digital Content Creation & Marketing, for Lexcirca Streaming Media Company and John Rearden creator of several films and TV series and the Method Approach Podcast.
John Rearden prolific creator and writer of original films and television series has created and has been contacted find several studios for the rights. He has created the following:
• "Planet Earth": A Sci-Fi Thriller
• "The MUSIC": A Dance Music 🎵 Television Series in the "Fame and Glee" genres
• Political Satire set in the JFK Presidency (Casting Wish List for Lead: Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster or Glenn Close)
• "Never Again": Vigilante movie (view trailer) that will rewrite the book of similar films, Taken, Die Hard, Mute, Peppermint Wrath of Man, Without Remorse https://vimeo.com/370584475
"We are also launching our inaugural Method Approach Podcast "Movie Contest." The contest is for our Podcast listeners and followers on Twitter and follow us n Twitter for details @methodapproach," said Paula.
Method Approach Podcast's Most Notable Must See Movies for June 2021 are the following:
June 1
✓Saltwater #saltwaterthebattleforramreeisland
"It will keep you on the edge of your seats."
June 2
✓Carnaval
June 3
✓Tove #tovefilm
June 4
✓Spirit Untamed #spirituntamed @dreamworks
"Great storytelling and beautiful digital animation"
✓Edge of the World
"Sci-fi at its Best"
✓Under the Stadium Lights #underthestadiumlight
"If you loved the Blind Side this the movie for you!"
✓Super Vegan Size Me
June 5
✓You Had Me at Aloha @hallmarkchannel #youhadmeataloha
"A great family or date night movie to kickoff the return to the movies!"
June 9
✓Awake #netflixfilm
"A Suspenseful, Gripping Thriller."
June 11
✓Wish Dragon #wishdragon @netflixfamily #netflix
"A Beautiful Heart Warming Fun Story for All"
✓In the Heights #intheheightsmovie @hbomax @intheheights
"A wonderfully made movie that will have you dancing in your seats"
✓12 Mighty Orphans #12mightyorphans @watchorphans
"Absolutely Fantastic"
✓Holler
✓The Misfits #themisfitsmovie @theavenue_film
"Action-Packed!"
✓Occupation: Rainfall @occupationfilm #occupationrainfall
"A futuristic riveting Sci-fi Action Movie
✓Queen Bees @queenbeesmovie #queenbeesmovie
"A Wonderful, Warm, Fun and Affectionate Movie"
✓Skater Girl @netflixfilm #skatergirl #netflix
"Girl Power!"
✓Rita Moreno Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It @ritamorenodoc #ritamorenodoc
✓"See The Most Versatile Dancer and Actor of Film and Stage paving the way for J-Lo "
June 12
✓Bakers Son
June 16
✓The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard #hitmanswifebodyguard #hitmanswife @hitmanbodyguard
"Action, Laughter, Action and Romance"
June 18
✓Summer of 85 #summerof85 @musicboxfilms
"A wonderful love story"
✓Fatherhood #fatherhoodmovie #netflix @netflixfilm
"The must see movie for Father's Day - the little girl is Adorable!
✓Pixar's Luca (Disney+) #pixarluca @disneyplus
"A Fabulous Entertaining Movie for the Family"
✓Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway @peterrabbit #peterrabbit2
✓The Chicken Curry/Kolli Taal @kollitaal #kollitaal
" Delicious, Entertaining and Enjoyable"
June 21
✓Batman : The Long Halloween Part 1 #batmanlonhalloween
"Suspenseful Animation."
June 23
✓Good on Paper #goodonpaper @netflixfilm #netflix
"Romantic and Hilarious!"
June 25
✓Fathom @fathommovie #fathommovie
✓F9 #F9 @thefastsaga
"Buckle-Up! F9 has More Action than all the FAF Movies combined!"
✓I Carry You with Me #icarryyouwithme @icwym
✓The Ice Road #theiceroad #netflixfilm
"An Action-Packed Thriller!"
✓False Positive #falsepositivehulu @hulu
✓Werewolves Within #werewolveswithin
"Eerie, Funny and Scary!"
✓Sheer Qorma #sheerqorma @reallyswara
June 29
✓A Cinderella Story: Starstruck #cinderellastarstruck
"A Love Story"
June 30
Sounds of the Surf #soundsofthesurf
Zola #zolamovie @zolamovie #zola
METHOD APPROACH® also announces that every month beginning July 1, 2021, it will begin providing it's "unique reviews and ratings of Streaming, Theatre, and Cable TV entertainment, from many companies such as @Disney+, @Hulu, @Netflixfilm @Primevideo " said Ms. Levine.
About Method Approach Podcast
METHOD APPROACH® is produced by Lexcirca Streaming Media Company. Lexcirca is creating More Relevant Content for Our Audience to Enjoy.
Watch our New Trailer in Production NEVER AGAIN https://vimeo.com/370584475
The "METHOD APPROACH® podcast brings to its audience interviews of notable Actors that shape our culture, our daily lives, our environment and humanity."
