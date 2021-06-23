ESG Enterprise Releases New ESG Reporting Software Assisting Dubai Companies
The ESG software simplifies compliance with environmental, social and governance disclosure guidelines on the Abu Dhabi Exchange
ESG Enterprise reporting tool automatically collects data relevant to reporting, auto-generates report for auditor & guides them step by step. The results are efficient & comply with standards.,”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Enterprise and LR Consultants has brought to the market an innovative environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting software that helps public listed companies in the UAE comply with the new mandated Abu Dhabi Exchange and Dubai Financial Market ESG disclosure requirements.
This All-in-One digital platform offers ESG and data analytics solutions on a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) basis. The company’s products are designed to help businesses, investors and governments reduce ESG risks, automate ESG reporting and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable-growth and low-carbon economy. Demand is rising for ESG solutions that can reduce the time and resources required for compliance. LR Consultants/ESG Enterprise is meeting this market need.
The Abu Dhabi Exchange and Dubai Financial Market are committed to driving sustainability in financial markets. In alignments with the UAE National Vision 2021 and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, Both have developed ESG disclosure guidance to support the listed issuer’s sustainability journey. All companies publicly listed in the UAE must disclose their ESG performance using the ADX/DFM disclosure guidance. On January 10, 2021, SCA set out in more detail what sustainability reports must contain and confirmed that the report should be published annually and stated, “public joint-stock companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange or the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in the UAE (Listed PJSCs) must publish a sustainability report.”.
“Our ESG reporting tool is specially built for Global Reporting Initiative requirements and comply with all ADX and DFM guidelines. The tool helps the company comply by assessing its ESG performance, automatically collects data relevant to reporting, auto-generates the report for auditor reviews, and guides them step by step. The results are efficient, comply with standards, save time and resources, etc.,” said Vitaly Izhevski, the CTO of ESG Enterprise. “ESG reporting tools drive corporate ESG disclosures across the world with metric-based targets and sustainable business models.”
“We are extremely proud and excited to be in partnership with ESG Enterprise and able to offer this revolutionary software to the local market. We feel the timing is right with the recent announcement from the SCA on mandatory ESG requirements. We view ESG as a dynamic landscape, bringing great challenges and opportunities. This software will help organizations navigate the transition and raise the ESG flag in the UAE. We firmly believe that advanced technology are the keys to long-term ESG success. While operationalizing ESG is critical to delivering on our sustainability commitments” reflects Andrew Jamieson, ESG Director at LR Consultants, “
ESG Enterprise / LR- Consultants offer a single, all-in-one solution to data collection and reporting to ensure compliance with ADX and DFM requirements. This reporting SaaS tools enable leaders and professionals to create and implement ESG strategies efficiently. The ESG advanced reporting tool provides sustainability analysts full disclosure solutions to create seamless data collections, track data and collection progress, generate PDF disclosures, and form action plans in just a few simple steps, saving time and resources.
ESG Enterprise also partners with LR Consultants with all ESG-related advisory services. “The partnership will equip the Middle East North African (MENA) market with the knowledge and practical solutions required to integrate ESG into your company’s operations. At LR Consultants we focus on what is significantly material, we have scientifically trained experts with extensive managerial and sectoral experience. We are highly competent impact assessment professionals, going beyond existing CSR and sustainability capacities. We are cognizant of the complex nature of ESG. Our experts have the knowledge about financial materiality just as much as the non-financial ESG-related aspects.” Andrew Jamieson continued.
For more information on ESG Enterprise’s new ESG reporting software, visit esgenterprise.com/esg-solution/esg-reporting. For more information on LR Consultant’s ESG services, visit https://lr-consultants.com/esg/.
