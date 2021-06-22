Sen. Sandy Crawford Sees Priority Legislation Become Law

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, announces two measures containing her legislation have been signed into law by the governor. Both House Bill 273 and Senate Bill 6 will take effect on Aug. 28.

“The Legislature works together as a team towards compromise,” Sen. Crawford said. “By adding my legislation to HB 273 and SB 6, my colleagues and I were able to craft bills that benefit all of Missouri.”

House Bill 273 modifies several provisions of state law related to professional licensure. The measure also includes language from Senate Bill 263, which Sen. Crawford sponsored this year. This will create the Uniform Athlete Agents Act, which seeks to clarify state law regarding agents and amateur athletes in Missouri.

Senate Bill 6 relates to insurance. This legislation also features portions of Senate Bill 29 and Senate Bill 310, both of which were sponsored by Sen. Crawford this year. Senate Bill 6 makes changes to self-insurance regulations for religious organizations. The new law will also address the legal defense costs for the Petroleum Storage Tank Insurance Fund.

“There are a lot of great changes made in each of these bills, and I am glad to have been a part of shaping these new laws,” Sen. Crawford said. “To me, part of the job of a legislator is to make sure our government acts in the best interests of its citizens, and allows them to flourish and reach their full potential. I think HB 273 and SB 6 help achieve this goal.”

To learn more about Sen. Crawford and her legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/crawford.

Senate Bill 6 bill signing ceremony

Rep. Kurtis Gregory, Rep. Jeff Porter, Rep. Dave Griffith, Rep. Justin Hill, Gov. Parson, Sen. Paul Wieland, Sen. Sandy Crawford, John Yoder (Pettis County), Delmer Rhodes (Adair County), David Troyer (Monroe County) and former Rep. Dean Dohrman.

House Bill 273 bill signing ceremony

Rep. Tom Hannegan, Gov. Parson, Rep. Brenda Shields and Sen. Sandy Crawford