Award-Winning STEM Book Makes Chemistry Kid-Friendly in both English and Spanish
Personified protons, neutrons, and electrons teach big concepts to little kids in these new picture books—now bilingual, too!
'What's that made of?' is such a simple question, but finding the answer can lead to a lifetime of scientific exploration. This book is a first step in that important journey!”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally is positively excited to introduce the paperback edition of Atoms, the first book in the My First Science Textbook series, and Atoms / Los átomos, the bilingual (E/Sp) edition.
— Adam Cohen, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry and Physics at Harvard University
Atoms are the essential building blocks that make up everything in our universe. Teaching young children about important things they cannot see, hear, smell, taste, or touch can be challenging, but resources like these new books encourage them to use their vast imaginations to ponder how something so small can be so essential.
John Coveyou, the founder of Genius Games, and creator of the My First Science Textbook series, is a long-time chemistry teacher. He noticed that, no matter the age of his students, many of them perceived science to be intimidating. This inspired him to find a fun and memorable way to introduce young people to some of the most fundamental concepts in chemistry.
These adorable books—which can be used with preschoolers and elementary-aged children—use simple rhyming sentences and vibrantly colorful illustrations to make the basics of chemistry accessible. The science is introduced in a way that's memorable, educational, and fun. As Adam Cohen, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry and Physics at Harvard University says, “'What's that made of?' is such a simple question, but finding the answer can lead to a lifetime of scientific exploration. This book is a first step in that important journey!”
This series was originally published in hardback by Genius Games, LLC in 2016 through a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. The campaign was fully funded within eight hours of its launch, and brought in over $100,000. This enthusiasm from parents, teachers, librarians, and readers alike demonstrates not only the importance of teaching small children big concepts, but the need and desire for early STEM education.
The English/Spanish bilingual edition, Atoms / Los átomos, will be published simultaneously with the English paperback. Science Naturally is committed to creating reading materials that are accessible and available to all readers. This title, like all world language editions Science Naturally publishes, aims to keep non-native English speakers, as well as Spanish language learners, excited about STEM topics and inspired to learn more.
An extensive Teacher’s Guide, available in English, can be downloaded at no charge from the publisher’s website. It provides further information, hands-on activities, and articulations to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), making this book an invaluable science resource.
Author Mary Wissinger was born in Wisconsin where she spent most of her childhood singing, reading, and daydreaming. In addition to writing the My First Science Textbook series on particles, she is also the author of the Science Wide Open book series on famous female scientists in biology, chemistry, and physics. A former teacher, she can now be found at her standing desk in St. Louis, MO, writing stories that inspire curiosity about the world and connection with others. She can be reached at Mary.Wissinger@ScienceNaturally.com.
Artist Harriet Kim Anh Rodis began illustrating books at the age of 17 and has been a part of several publications since. She enjoyed the challenge of making microscopic particles come to life for children. She dedicates her career to her dad, who has supported her and her love of books, and who has encouraged her to pursue illustration. She lives in the Philippines. She can be reached at Harriet.Kim.Anh.Rodis@ScienceNaturally.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Atoms
Written by Mary Wissinger • Illustrated by Harriet Kim Anh Rodis
English • Ages 2-7 • 8 x 8” • 32 Pages
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-41-9 • July 2021
Hardback ($14.99) ISBN: 978-1-945779-02-2 • November 2016
eBook ($11.99) ISBN: 978-1-945779-08-4 • November 2016
Board Book ($9.95) ISBN: 978-1-945779-05-3 • November 2016
Atoms / Los átomos
Written by Mary Wissinger • Illustrated by Harriet Kim Anh Rodis
Spanish • Ages 2-7 • 8 x 8” • 32 Pages
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-39-6 • July 2021
eBook ($11.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-40-2 • July 2021
Caitlin Burnham
Science, Naturally!
+1 202-465-4798
