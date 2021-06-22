Chapter 11 Expert "Restructuring Advisory Group" Announces $12M Real Estate Portfolio CMBS Loan Restructure in NY

Restructuring Advisory Group Engaged to Restructure CMBS Loan on 16,500 sf Industrial Property in New York

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapter 11 Consultant , Restructuring Advisory Group, an expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that has been retained to restructure the CMBS Debt on the $12M, 16,500 sf industrial building in the Bronx, NYThe firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the single user, special purpose building as impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic and to negotiate the CMBS forbearance agreement as well as to formulate the financial projections and CMBS Loan Modification proposal for submission to the CMBS Lender.Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained as the lead strategist to direct the day to day strategies, and to interface with counsel.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Loan Restructuring Clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who are seeking to avoid a Chapter 11 filing or who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, CMBS Loan Modification and commercial real estate loan restructure of over $850M in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.