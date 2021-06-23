Technical Framework provides its clients remote access to their work premise using a system equipped with encryption and two-factor authentication.

Fort Collins, Colorado information technology services company provides secure work-from-home access for clients.

Technical Framework announced today that it provides its clients remote access to their work premise using a system equipped with encryption and two-factor authentication. “The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack brings to light the need for secure remote access by offsite employees and contractors. Our Remote Workforce system provides a way to prevent such an attack by requiring two-factor authentication. This security mechanism is all too often forgotten when accessing the work premise from remote locations over the Internet,” said Al Harris, co-founder of Technical Framework.

Harris went on to say, “Our internal cybersecurity committee meets weekly to discuss the latest threats and how our clients’ systems and practices must be adjusted accordingly. Only by prevention can we achieve operational stability.”

About Technical Framework: Technical Framework offers information technology consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in Northern Colorado and across the USA. Services include management of computers and handhelds, networks and servers, and data security. Technical Framework is committed to providing reliable, honest, and innovative services to its clients based on solid core values.

For more news and information on Technical Framework, please visit www.TechFramework.com.



