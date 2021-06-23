Benefit Advisors Network Promotes Denise Stefanoff to Director of Client Management and National Partnerships
I am confident that in this new role she will influence the strategic direction of BAN in the future, help drive our current business plan forward, and continue to strengthen BAN.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) – the premiere international network of independent employee benefit firms – has promoted Denise Stefanoff to Director of Client Management and National Partnerships.
— Perry Braun, Executive Director, BAN
In her new role, Stefanoff will be responsible for leading her team of national account executives in providing outstanding client experiences to members and assist members in reaching their business growth goals while strategically developing and managing relationships with BAN’s preferred carriers and partners that align to the members interests.
During this transition, Stefanoff will continue to serve as the main point of contact for BAN Member Agencies in the eastern United States. She serves members by educating them on BAN resources, helping new members successfully integrate with the network, organizing monthly meeting and peer groups, and much more. She is proud to be the “boots-on-the-ground” resource for BAN Member Agencies.
With more than 20 years of industry experience, Denise previously worked for Employee Benefits International, Marsh & McLennan, and Wells Fargo Insurance Services as an Account Manager and spent five years with Aetna Insurance as a Senior Account Manager. She welcomes a new challenge every day and thrives on the spirit of collaboration and support that ties all BAN member agencies together.
“We are excited to promote Denise to Director of Client Management and National Partnerships,” said Perry Braun, Executive Director of the Benefit Advisors Network. “She has been with our organization for eight years and in that time our members have come to rely on Denise’s industry insights and expertise. This new position will further allow Denise to coach and mentor her team members, continue providing outstanding service to our growing roster of U.S. and Canadian broker members while working closely with our strategic partners to align our collective interests.”
Continues Braun, “I am confident that in this new role she will influence the strategic direction of BAN in the future, help drive our current business plan forward, and continue to strengthen BAN.”
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com.
Jessica Tiller
Pugh & Tiller PR
jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com